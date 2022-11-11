Natasha Jonas vs Marie-Eve Dicaire: Jonas weighs in light for IBF, WBC and WBO world title unification against Dicaire

Natasha Jonas and Marie-Eve Dicaire hit the scales to weigh in for their world title unification in Manchester.

With Dicaire, the IBF titlist, more established in the super-welterweight division, the Canadian has promised to make her advantages in size and weight tell.

Relaxed and smiling, Dicaire did weigh in heavier, 10st 12lbs 5oz to Jonas' 10st 9lbs.

Image: Dicaire, a champion like Jonas, is confident ahead of their fight

But Jonas insists regardless of Dicaire's size her own speed will tell. "There's a lot of things that are advantages that I think I've got," Jonas said. "Just fight smart and stick to the game plan.

"I know how good she is," she added. "I just have to be better."

Dicaire had no intention of revealing her approach to tomorrow's fight. "Can you keep a secret? Me too," she quipped.

"I'm going to listen to my corner, and I'm going to stick to the game plan," she continued. "Don't worry I'm going to bring those belts back home."

For Jonas, this fight will decide the leading boxer in their division. "At the moment I'm number two and that's not the place I want to be," she said.

Kaisee Benjamin promises to be a determined challenge for British super-welterweight champion Dalton Smith in the chief support to the Jonas-Dicaire unification clash.

Benjamin, coming down to the division, weighed in at 9st 13lbs. Rising Sheffield star Dalton Smith also made weight easily at 9st 13lbs 5oz.

"I felt great," Benjamin declared. "I'll let my hands do the talking.

"I'm confident otherwise I wouldn't be here. I've come to take the opportunity with both hands."

Image: Jonas is light for super-welterweight

Smith echoed his challenger's confidence. "I can prove I can adapt," he said. "I'm prepared for it all, I'm prepared for any style."

Frazer Clarke is known as 'Big Fraze' for good reason. The Burton heavyweight and Olympic bronze medallist scaled 19st 5lbs 5oz, with Saturday's veteran opponent Kamil Sokołowski 17st 5lbs.

Sokolowski calmly gazed back at Clarke, unruffled. Renowned as one of the toughest journeymen on the circuit the UK-based Pole has fought the best operators in Britain and overseas. Clarke will measure himself against them as well on Saturday.

A fighter with a clear height advantage is local man Bradley Rea (11lbs 4lbs 5oz) who challenges Tyler Denny (11st 5lbs 5oz) for the English title.

Ross McGuigan (13st 12lbs 5oz) doesn't come with the same kind of media fanfare as Saturday's opponent Viddal Riley (14st 4lbs), a skilled boxer who has also built a large social media following. Nevertheless, Peckham's McGuigan cut an imposing figure and both men are putting unbeaten records on the line at the AO Arena tomorrow.

