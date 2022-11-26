Adam Azim takes to the scales for Rylan Charlton clash: 'I will get that victory. I will win it in style'

Adam Azim is stepping up both in headlining tomorrow’s BOXXER: Breakthrough bill and when it comes to facing Rylan Charlton, the hardest opponent he's come up against so far in his young career.

Before their clash on Sunday the two fighters took to the scales at Alexandra Palace. With a crowd of supporters willing him on, the pressure is on Azim. But he showed no sign of nerves at the weigh-in on Saturday. He smiled as he stepped on to the stage and was recorded at 9st 13lbs 5oz.

Charlton was on the 10st super-lightweight limit exactly. The pair went head to head, nodded and shook hands. There was no need for anything more. They know they have a real fight on their hands.

"It's another day at the office," Azim said afterwards. "No pressure once I'm in that ring, it's fight night for me. I'm always confident."

As for a pre-fight prediction, he said, "You know what you guys will expect from me - that's it.

"I will get that victory. I will win it style."

Charlton, too, was showing no sign of doubt at the weigh-in. "I was confident with three weeks' notice but super-confident with a full camp," he said. "Let's see if he can get out the first half [of the fight]."

Adam's brother Hassan Azim will also be boxing on Sunday afternoon's undercard. The heavy-handed welterweight (10st 9lbs today) was all smiles as he calmly faced off with opponent Nestor Amukoto (10st 6lbs 5oz). He has insisted both brothers are just looking forward to fighting together on a special day.

Image: Adam Azim looks skyward as he takes to the scales at Alexandra Palace

Old rivals Mikael Lawal and David Jamieson made weight for their vacant British cruiserweight title fight tomorrow.

London's Lawal looked in tremendous condition at 13st 10lbs 5oz. "He's a tough guy but I'm looking to beat him," he said. To win this championship he continued, "It would mean the world to me."

Scotland's Jamieson came in to replace Deion Jumah at short notice but made weight at 14st 2lbs.

"Everyone's talking about Mikael being a big puncher," Jamieson said. "It's the cruiserweight division, we can all punch. I believe in my own power."

Lerrone Richards (12st 2lbs 5oz) is taking on Zak Chelli (12st) in a 10-round non-title contest. With Richards highly placed in independent rankings, he has a lot to lose in this fight.

Image: Rylan Charlton was just as confident at the weigh-in

Chelli meanwhile is predicting a knockout win for himself. Richards however declared: "I will show him why I'm one of the best fighters in the world."

Sam Gilly will meet Sean Robinson in an English super-welterweight title fight to open the televised broadcast. Both made weight, Robinson 10st 12lbs and Gilley hit the 11st limit precisely. They glared frostily at one another for their obligatory face-off.

Their old friendship as sparring partners is now forgotten. "I'm going to show him I'm not overrated and I'm going to take him apart," said Gilley with some menace.

