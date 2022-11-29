Adam Azim says facing George Kambosos Jr would be a 'dream fight'

Adam Azim says his "dream fight" within the next 18 months would be a match-up with former lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr.

Azim took his professional record to 7-0 with a thrilling second-round knockout victory over Rylan Charlton on Sunday at Alexandra Palace, recording his sixth successive stoppage.

Charlton had been expected to provide the stiffest test of Azim's career, but the ease with which the 20-year-old blew out the more experienced campaigner has led to further discussion about how quickly he should be progressed through the super-lightweight ranks.

Azim says he wants to become one of the sport's youngest world champions, and sees a meeting with Australia's Kambosos as a perfect step on that path.

"If I had a dream fight right now… George Kambosos would be a great fight for me," Azim told Sky Sports News on Monday.

"He's a former unified world champion so for me to beat him, that would be a statement."

Trainer Shane McGuigan, who has described Azim as the most talented boxer he has ever coached, called for his fighter to be "catapulted" up the rankings after Sunday's win.

However, Amir Khan, one of Azim's biggest inspirations, has warned against rushing the youngster's progress due to fears over the dangers of taking on more experienced fighters.

"My aim is to become the youngest world champion, but even 22 would be a great age," Azim said. "Amir Khan got his at 22.

"My trainer Shane McGuigan believes in me, that I've got the ability go and fight world-class fighters soon.

"I could be fighting some names that are probably just finishing their careers, I can grab someone like that, keep getting experience, keep beating people with known names, so it keeps people on their feet."

Kambosos stunned Teofimo Lopez in November 2021 to claim the IBF, WBA and WBO titles, but missed out on a chance to become undisputed champion as he lost back-to-back bouts with Devin Haney this year.

The Australian twice lost unanimous points decisions to Haney, who currently sits as king of the talent-filled lightweight division.

Azim said before Sunday's victory that he expects a lot of the big names in the lightweight division to in future enter the super-lightweight level that he is campaigning at.

"Right now, Teofimo has gone up," Azim said.

"I reckon Devin Haney will probably go up, even Gervonta (Davis), I reckon Ryan (Garcia) too.

"I don't think this lot can handle the lightweight division weight, I think they're growing too much and will definitely go up."

While Haney holds all the belts, Azim believes that Davis, who is set to face fellow unbeaten fighter Garcia next year, is the most proven fighter in the division.

"Gervonta is the top dog," Azim added. "Haney has proven it with the belts, but he needs to fight bigger fighters. If he beats the other guys I'll say that he's the top guy."