Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora: Rivals promise to deliver 'best first round in heavyweight game' as they face off ahead of fight

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora have promised to go all out from the opening bell when they fight this weekend.

Fury is putting the WBC heavyweight title on the line when he boxes Chisora for the third time, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

"On Saturday I'm going to go to war," Chisora declared at their final press conference. "There's no two ways about it. I want to take what's his and make it mine. Physically and mentally.

Image: Fury puts his WBC title and undisputed dreams on the line against Chisora on Saturday

"I can guarantee you, you are going to love the whole show we are going to put up. It's not going to be stinker, it's going to be a great fight."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tyson Fury has revealed he's keen to complete twelve fights next year, with plans to take on 'random' people around the world following his title defence against Derek Chisora

He said he agreed with Fury to go all out from the opening bell. "We want to give you the best first round in the heavyweight game forever," Chisora said. "We need the first round to be electric, so the place will be buzzing.

"I'm prepared to do it," he added. "We shook on it."

Fury promised: "I'll be running to the ring like the ultimate warrior, flat out sprinting.

"In a two-horse race never underestimate anybody because anything can go wrong," he continued.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tyson Fury will release his debut single, a rendition of 'Sweet Caroline' to raise money for Talk Club, a men's mental health charity and wants to 'smash the stigma' around men's mental health

"For me that will never happen because I train very hard and respect any opponent that I've ever faced.

"Derek's going to come and try and knock me out, I'm going to try and knock him out."

With their shared history, Fury knows Chisora well. But when they faced off Fury loomed over him utterly unsmiling.

"Every time I stare him out I look into the soul deep within him," Fury barked out to the photographers and reporters crowding round them.

Image: Fury is promising to approach the fight like the 'Ultimate Warrior'

"Every time you get in a boxing ring with a heavyweight, it's a risk.

"While we're in there, we're in fight mode."

Usyk next?

Image: Oleksandr Usyk is expected to attend the Fury vs Chisora fight

Fury's promoter Bob Arum was adamant that the WBC champion remains on course for the undisputed title fight with Oleksandr Usyk next year.

"I don't see any reason why the Usyk fight with Tyson Fury can't be made speedily," Arum said.

"That fight will happen next unless Mr Chisora lands his punch. Don't discount Chisora. Chisora's a hell of a fighter. He has a tremendous punch.

"He gave Usyk life and death," he continued. "You can't in this business count your chickens before they're hatched.

"Chisora will answer back. It's a great, great fight. It really has a lot of interest.

"Two big heavyweights getting in the ring trying to knock each other's head off. Nothing is more exciting."

Sky customers can watch Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora 3 on BT Sport Box Office on December 3, 2022. Visit www.sky.com/boxoffice/btsport/fury-chisora-3 for details.