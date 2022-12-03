Josh Kelly defeats Troy Williamson to become new British light-middleweight champion

Josh Kelly became the new British light-middleweight champion with a unanimous points victory over Troy Williamson at Newcastle Arena.

It marked Sunderland-born Kelly's third consecutive victory and Willaimson's first ever loss, with the judges scoring it 118-110, 119-109 and 119-111.

Williamson was making his second defence on the light-middleweight title against Kelly but couldn't keep up with his pace, his fast feet taking away Williamson's ability to land shots right from round one.

The defending champion's biggest chance came in the fourth round as a big right hand landed, but Kelly grew into the encounter and showed his skill, his confidence growing as it became clearer that only a knockout would keep Williamson's hands on the title.

The victory is a key one for Kelly who looks to continue his journey up the ranks again after losing to Russian David Avanesyan in 2021.