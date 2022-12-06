Conor Benn: 'Final ruling' on welterweight's failed drug test expected in December, says WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman

Conor Benn is likely to find out by the end of the year whether he will be reinstated to the WBC rankings, according to the organisation's president Mauricio Sulaiman.

Benn has admitted to failing two drug tests - in July and September - before his bout vs Chris Eubank Jr, scheduled for October, was dramatically cancelled, but has vowed to prove his innocence.

The WBC has removed Benn from the fifth place he held in its welterweight rankings, with the organisation's Clean Boxing Program entering the latter stages of its investigation into the situation.

"The clean boxing programme is running an investigation, and we expect by (the end of) December hopefully we will have a final ruling.

"We have received good collaboration from Benn and the team. We're getting all the documentation and then we'll soon have a meeting with him and come up with a ruling.

"They have been cooperative and everything seems to be in line for a good result at the end of this month."

Benn revealed trace amounts of the female fertility drug clomifene were found in his urine from Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) tests given on July 25 and September 1.

Benn, who said he and his team believe contamination was behind the positive tests, relinquished his British boxing licence in October after a hearing upheld "allegations of misconduct".

Sulaiman said he didn't want to speculate on a likely outcome for Benn's case, but pointed to the WBC protocols, which have bans ranging from six months to three years as possible punishments for violations.

"I don't like to speculate," Sulaiman added.

"It would be irresponsible of me to say something that could be interpreted wrong.

"We're doing the investigation, the protocols are public on the WBC website, where the scenarios are outlined."