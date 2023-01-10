Anthony Joshua: Demsey McKean confirms talks over heavyweight fight have taken place

Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean confirmed talks have taken place to be Anthony Joshua's next opponent, insisting he can "retire" the Briton.

It has been more than two years since Joshua last won a fight, having tasted back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, and it is being reported that the 33-year-old will be looking to step back into the ring soon to get his career back on track.

Aussie southpaw McKean, who is currently unbeaten at 22-0 with 14 knockouts, is ready to be just that man.

Image: Demsey McKean is unbeaten in his 22 fights

"We are one of the frontrunners for a possible opponent for Anthony Joshua," he told Sky Sports.

"I could be (the man to retire Joshua) and I am very confident I can do that. But don't get me wrong, there is still more fights for AJ. If he loses to me, a top-10 heavyweight as well, that shouldn't be the end.

"People probably don't give him the credit he deserves, what he has done for the heavyweight game. He has brought a lot of eyes and money into the heavyweight division.

"He is probably the biggest name in boxing, everyone is after him, including me. It is the name to have on your resume. There are still fights to be made and people are still going to pay to watch those fights. But three losses in a row, does he need to keep doing this, he is well set up now?

"He probably still has his doubts, he still doubts himself a lot, I know that. But who wouldn't when they are at the top, in the limelight and cop a lot of criticism. There are a lot of factors but I have the skills to do that (retire him) for sure."

McKean also feels his time has come for a big-name fight.

"I feel confident if that fight goes through," he said. "The only doubt I have is that he doesn't want to fight a southpaw.

Image: McKean has previously won in the UK with victory over Ariel Esteban Bracamonte at the O2 Arena

"It would be a shame. I have been on the brink of some very big fights myself. I have come close to fighting Dillian Whyte as well. I think it is sad that some of the elite boxers in the world pick and choose who they fight. We would not have had this back in the old days.

"Even with Tyson Fury a few years ago, when his fight fell through with Deontay Wilder and he was looking for a last-minute replacement. And again it came down to not wanting to fight a southpaw.

"The world has gone mad, and all these so-called champion boxers don't want to fight a southpaw. Let's hope he (Joshua mans up) and fights this time.

"I have been sparing with him for years, I have been in his camp twice. He knows it is going to be a hard fight, by the rounds I give these guys.

"He is a smooth operator, there aren't too many who move like him. His size is an advantage and disadvantage for him."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former two-time unified world heavyweight champion and founder of the Clean Herts Community charity, Anthony Joshua, joins with Fresh Ego FC to help 350 families within the Watford area during the Christmas period

Commenting on a potential fight between Joshua and McKean, the Australian's promoter, Angelo Di Carlo, told Sky Sports: "We are in discussion with our promotional partner Eddie Hearn regarding Demsey's next fight.

"We have made it clear that we are ready for the big fights and are more than willing to take on AJ in Australia or England.

"Demsey is now No 10 in the WBO and No 11 in the IBF. So whether it's AJ or another, he is well positioned for a big fight in 2023."

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith is on Saturday January 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book it now if you are a Sky TV subscriber or a Non-Sky TV subscriber. Buy tickets here.