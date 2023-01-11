Roy Jones Jr says he is preparing Chris Eubank Jr to face Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez or Gennady Golovkin, not Liam Smith

Roy Jones Jr has insisted Chris Eubank Jr does not need him in his corner to beat Liam Smith, and he is preparing him for possible future bouts with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

The American, a four-weight world champion during his legendary professional career, has returned to Eubank Jr's camp for his upcoming fight with Smith at the AO Arena in Manchester on January 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The fight is Eubank Jr's first since scoring four knockdowns on his way to beating Liam Williams in Wales last February, when Jones Jr was also in his corner.

"For Liam Williams or Liam Smith, Chris doesn't need me to beat these guys because the fighting Chris Eubank can beat both of these guys," Jones Jr told Sky Sports' Toe2Toe boxing podcast.

"However, he doesn't bring me in for these particular fighters, he brings me here to help him get better prepared for names like GGG (Golovkin) or Canelo.

"When you go with these guys, you can't be the old Chris that just goes out and lets his hands go, you've got to be a tactician, you've got to have a little bit more knowledge behind what you're doing.

"He's looking down the line at the bigger fights where he knows he's going to need more than just blasting people out with combinations, that won't work against these bigger guys, against Canelo or GGG."

Jones Jr's comments echo the confidence of his fighter, who has suggested he will only need to be at 50 per cent to beat Smith in their British battle.

Smith, a former WBO super-welterweight champion, has repeatedly dismissed Eubank's claims that he is in for an easy night, describing the percentage jibe as "laughable".

Stoppage win will 'open eyes' of Alvarez and Golovkin

Jones Jr explained his confidence in Eubank Jr is partly derived from the 33-year-old's weight advantage over Smith.

The fight is taking place at the 160lbs middleweight limit, which Eubank has previously campaigned above, and the 34-year-old Smith has fought below.

"He [Eubank Jr] is bigger than Liam Smith, and if he's bigger than Liam Smith then a toe-to-toe fight is in his favour because he's the bigger fighter," Jones Jr said.

"He's been fighting super-middleweights and middleweights, Liam Smith has been fighting junior-middleweights and middleweights, so Chris is definitely the bigger fighter.

"It all depends on how the fight goes, or how Chris chooses to fight the fight. If Liam comes in early and engages with Chris, and Chris hurts him, it's going to be a problem because Chris is the bigger fighter.

"At the same time, I think down the stretch is where Chris really gains momentum, because the longer the fight goes, the better it usually is for the bigger fighter."

Eubank Jr has long chased a showdown with Alvarez or Golovkin, who met for a third time in September last year, with Alvarez winning to remain undisputed super-middleweight champion.

Jones Jr believes Eubank Jr putting on a strong performance against Smith could be crucial in convincing either Alvarez or Golovkin to face him next.

"I think he [Eubank Jr] brings a lot to the table anyway, however, I feel like a good fight against Liam Smith would definitely make them say, 'ok, here's a guy who's worthy, who has a name, who has a whole country behind him'.

"Because if he beats Liam, he's clearly the best middleweight on this side of the pond, so now let's bring the best middleweights from that side of the pond, or wherever they're from, and let's make it happen.

"So I think a good win, and a stoppage for sure, definitely makes people have to open their eyes and realise he's definitely a contender and deserves a shot."