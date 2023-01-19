Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith: What time are they in the ring? How can I watch?

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith won’t make their ring walks before 10pm as the middleweights meet in a much-anticipated clash on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

With both men targeting future world title fights, defeat for either could prove terminal to their boxing careers.

Acting as chief support after 9pm will be hard-punching cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe's fight with Poland's Krzysztof Glowacki, the former world champion. London's Riakporhe is aiming to secure a shot at world honours for himself later this year but must win to keep those dreams alive.

From 8.15pm, Ekow Essuman will take on Chris Kongo in what promises to be a tremendous clash for the British and Commonwealth welterweight titles.

Having suffered the first knockout defeat of his career to Joe Joyce last time out, Joseph Parker looks to bounce back when he meets Jack Massey, who steps up to heavyweight for the first time, from 7.30pm.

Big prospect and Olympic super-heavyweight bronze medallist Frazer Clarke will contest a six-round meeting with Kevin Espindola after 7pm.

The action gets under way on Sky Sports Box Office from 6pm.

Scott Forrest will face with Amine Boucetta first before Matty Harris takes on Jiri Surmanj over six rounds at heavyweight.

