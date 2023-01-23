Floyd 'Money' Mayweather Jr to face Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers in London exhibition bout

Hall of Fame boxer Floyd Mayweather will take on Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers - who is also an MMA fighter - in his latest exhibition fight; the bout will take place at London's 02 Arena on Saturday February 25
Monday 23 January 2023 19:16, UK
Floyd 'Money' Mayweather Jr will fight Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers in a London exhibition bout on Saturday February 25.
Mayweather, 45, has fought five exhibitions up to now against kickboxer and MMA fighter Tenshin Nasukawa, boxer Don Moore, YouTuber Logan Paul, MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura and, most recently in November, 2022, Youtuber Deji Olatunji.
He ended his career with victory over Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor.
As well as being part of the cast of Geordie Shore, Chalmers is now a professional MMA fighter.
Mayweather had been due to take on Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison, but will now face Chalmers at the O2 Arena in London after Harrison suffered a knee injury.
"I was originally supposed to face a different opponent, but injuries happen and I'm glad that Aaron Chalmers could step up so that we could give the fans what they want," said Mayweather.
"The fans in the UK have always been great to me and supported me throughout my career, so an event like this has been a long time coming. I'm excited to add more history to the O2 Arena in London."
Chalmers, who owns a 5-2 pro MMA record, said: "I've been training with Adam Booth in the boxing gym and I'm eager to make a name for myself in the boxing world.
"I jumped on this opportunity immediately. It's an honour to share the ring with one of the greatest fighters of all time and I'm definitely going to take advantage of it."
More details are due to be announced in the future.