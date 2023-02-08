Lawrence Okolie sets WBO cruiserweight title defence against David Light for March 25 live on Sky Sports

Lawrence Okolie will defend his WBO cruiserweight world title against David Light on March 25 at the AO Arena in Manchester, live on Sky Sports.

World title hopeful Jack Catterall, as well as Olympic stars Frazer Clarke and Karriss Artingstall will all be in action on the blockbuster BOXXER bill, headlined by Okolie's world title fight with Light.

After BOXXER successfully agreed the purse bid, Okolie will make his long-anticipated return having last fought 12 months ago.

Image: Lawrence Okolie, Frazer Clarke, Jack Catterall

The undefeated Briton also delivered a confident prediction ahead of this title clash.

Okolie believes he will extend his perfect 18-0 (14) professional record when he defends his WBO championship against unbeaten New Zealand rival Light, who's unbeaten in 20 pro fights with 12 stoppage wins.

"I'll make Light work of him," said Okolie, who returns to fighting live and exclusively on Sky Sports.

Okolie's first professional victory was in Manchester, in May 2017 - less than a year after he competed for Team GB at the Rio 2016 Olympics - when he sensationally stopped Geoffrey Cave in just 20 seconds.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Richard Riakporhe and Lawrence Okolie discuss a potentially huge cruiserweight world title clash, with the pair hopeful of the bout happening this year

While confident he will retain his world title in what will be his third defence since he captured the belt back in March 2021 following a scintillating sixth-round stoppage over Krzysztof Glowacki, Okolie expects Light to provide a stern test.

"I know that Sky and BOXXER are going to deliver as long as I deliver in the ring. I've got to make sure I beat David Light and then beat whoever is next," Okolie added.

"It's good to be back and I'm looking forward to the first step in the journey towards unifications and more world titles."

BOXXER CEO and founder, Ben Shalom said: “We’re heading back to our spiritual home of Manchester and we’re bringing 'The Sauce.'

“Lawrence Okolie’s wait to get back inside a ring has been well documented. But I’m delighted to see a proper British elite fighter defending his world title on home soil.

“The cruiserweight division is arguably the most exciting weight class in the sport right now and it is full of domestic stars who are clamouring to be crowned king. Lawrence sits at the top of that mountain - and he’s planning on keeping it that way when he takes on a very dangerous challenger in David Light who Impressively best Brandon Glanton last time out.”

Image: Okolie will return to action in Manchester

The North West’s own Jack Catterall will be keen to remind the world that he should be an undisputed champion himself.

Controversially denied a victory against Josh Taylor last February, the Chorley fighter had hoped to avenge that night in Glasgow in a rematch with the WBO super-lightweight champion.

But with the Scot sidelined through injury, Catterall must instead turn his attention to a new opponent who will be named in due course.

Shalom said: “It was a travesty what happened to Jack a year ago. He should be fighting now as a world champion. I believe his time will come - but for now, he needs to remind us all what he can do and get out there and fight again.”

Image: Jack Catterall throws a left into Josh Taylor in their controversial undisputed title clash

Popular heavyweight Frazer Clarke will return to what has been a very happy hunting ground in Manchester when he takes on experienced US heavyweight Rydell Booker.

Towering 6ft 6in Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medal hero Clarke has won back-to-back fights at the AO Arena and will be looking to make it a hat-trick when he returns next month.

But in Michigan native Booker, 27-7-1 (14), Clarke faces a man who has stood toe-to-toe with the likes of Jermaine Franklin, Kubrat Pulev, Filip Hrgovic and Otto Wallin.

Booker knocked out Norman Neely last December and will hope to continue his renaissance against the highly-rated "Big Fraze".

Image: Clarke dominated Kevin Espindola last time out at AO Arena

Clarke’s fellow Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Karriss Artingstall returns to action too.

The southpaw has made an impeccable start to life as a professional with two wins from two outings - including her impressive points victory against Marina Sakharov on what was a historic all-female night of Boxing at The O2 in London last October.

An opponent for the featherweight prospect will be announced in due course, along with a host of other cracking fights for what promises to be an epic night in the North West on March 25.

To pre-register your interest for tickets, visit boxxer.com