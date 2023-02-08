Adam Azim vs Santos Reyes: Watch the live stream of the final press conference ahead of Saturday's fight night

Rising star Adam Azim faces his next test against unbeaten Santos Reyes; Anthony Sims vs Zak Chelli, Tyler Denny vs Brad Pauls, Caroline Dubois, Viddal Riley and more will be on the Wembley Arena bill live on Sky Sports this Saturday
Wednesday 8 February 2023 13:26, UK
Adam Azim will go head to head with Nicaragua's unbeaten Santos Reyes ahead of their clash at Wembley Arena, live on Sky Sports on Saturday night.
Joining Azim on Saturday's bill is another rising superstar "Sweet" Caroline Dubois, who will be out to extend her own perfect record and put on yet another dazzling and destructive display when she faces Feriche Mashaury.
Super-middleweight sensation Zak Chelli faces Anthony Sims in what promises to be a thrilling 'Wild Card' fight, whilst English middleweight champion Tyler Denny takes on unbeaten challenger Brad Pauls.
Unbeaten cruiserweight Viddal Riley meets Anees Taj, with fellow undefeated rising prospects Hassan Azim and Jeamie TKV also in action.
Plus, Jordan Reynolds, Razor Ali and Steven McKenna complete a big night of boxing.
Watch from 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Arena on Saturday February 11.
Here is the full card:
10 x 3 mins International Super-Lightweight Contest
Adam Azim vs Santos Reyes
10 x 3 mins International Super-Middleweight Contest
Zak Chelli vs Anthony Sims
10 x 3 mins English Middleweight Championship
Tyler Denny vs Brad Pauls
8 x 3 mins Lightweight Contest
Caroline Dubois vs Feriche Mashaury
8 x 3 mins Cruiserweight Contest
Viddal Riley vs Anees Taj
8 x 3 mins Heavyweight Contest
Jeamie TKV vs Harry Armstrong
6 x 3 mins Welterweight Contest
Hassan Azim vs Abdallah Luanja
6 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight Contest
Jordan Reynolds vs Mohamed Cherif Benchadi
4/6 x 3 mins Featherweight Contest
Razor Ali vs Hector Lozano