Adam Azim: When he is blitzing sparring partners, his brother Hassan has to step in | 'I can take his power!'

When sparring partners cannot cope with Adam Azim, his brother has to step in.

No one knows how to handle him better than Hassan Azim. The two brothers are both professional prospects now coached by Shane McGuigan. But they trained together throughout their amateur careers and they do not hesitate to trade blows in sparring.

Ahead of his clash with Santos Reyes this Saturday, live on Sky Sports, by all accounts Adam Azim has been looking devastating in his training sessions.

"When there's a point where Adam needs sparring and is just literally blitzing everyone, I'll step in and we'll work on stuff," Hassan Azim told Sky Sports. "Adam knows my weaknesses, I know his. So it's good.

"We've been doing it through the amateurs just to help each other, more technical sparring. So Adam's happy with the sparring, same as me. In the amateurs we sparred many times and didn't need anyone else. We had each other."

Hassan is an unbeaten pro like his brother but, at welterweight, he is in the division above. Adam Azim, though, is still a hurtful puncher.

"It works a lot because it sharpens me and it sharpens Adam as well. Also I've got power so Adam needs to be alert as well, he needs to be awake. Same with me, Adam's quick and he's sharp so I can't blink," Hassan said.

"I can take his power but it's the ones that you don't see that hurt the most."

Adam Azim has been on an electric run of stoppage victories. Hassan expects that to continue on Saturday, even though he believes Reyes will be able to last a few more rounds with him.

"All the stoppages that have been happening, it's not because of the power it's because they can't see the shot, it's so quick," he said. "Adam is super fast. So quick, twitchy.

"I think Adam will stop his opponent, probably around the third or fourth round. You're going to see a bit more Adam Azim in this fight. Because I have seen the opponent and the opponent's durable, he's an undefeated fighter.

"I feel like it's going to be a couple of rounds and then I feel like Adam, is going to catch him with a shot in the third or fourth, maybe fifth."

But he added: "You never know. Adam is Adam."

Hassan Azim is expecting to impress himself in a scheduled six-rounder against Abdallah Luanja on the undercard of Saturday's Wembley Arena show.

"I've got an opponent who's very awkward but I know with my skill and ability I can execute the plan very well and take him out," he said.

"He's just so wild and I like people that are wild because it gives me a chance to throw one of my punches down the middle.

"The ones that are wild are more likely to get knocked out.

"This fight I'm going to push him back and I'll make him feel the pain."

