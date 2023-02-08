Martin Bakole will look to enforce shot at Daniel Dubois | 'He's possibly the most avoided heavyweight out there'

Martin Bakole will look to force a shot at Daniel Dubois and the WBA 'regular' title that the London heavyweight holds.

Bakole's last outing was an impressive, conclusive win over French Olympic champion Tony Yoka from the away corner.

Born in Congo and now based in Scotland, Bakole has only lost once in his 19-bout professional career.

Image: Martin Bakole is willing to take on anyone in the heavyweight division

He is now rated at number two in the WBA's heavyweight world rankings and has signed to join new promoter BOXXER.

BOXXER's Ben Shalom told Sky Sports that Bakole intends to enforce a shot at Dubois.

"I think they're about to order a mandatory for Daniel, Martin wants that title. Martin is top of the tree in the WBA now," Shalom said.

"With his win against Tony Yoka, he was so impressive to go out and do that in Paris against a former Olympic champion. On the circuit he's possibly the most avoided heavyweight out there. Delighted to have him. I think he could challenge for world titles very soon."

Image: Martin Bakole with trainer Billy Nelson

Oleksandr Usyk is the WBA's full world champion, but Dubois holds a secondary or 'regular' belt with that sanctioning body.

The Londoner is recovering from an injury he sustained in his last fight, a scare against Kevin Lerena. That though is the fight Bakole is gunning for.

"Martin backs himself in any fight in the heavyweight division. Daniel Dubois is on his list and Billy Nelson [Bakole's trainer] has been talking about him for a long time and they're ready to go," Shalom said.

"It's definitely that title that we have our eyes on. Obviously Daniel's injured at the moment. But luckily with Martin he will fight anyone. They could pick any name for him to fight for that title and he would take it.

"So we've got a very, very good heavyweight that's willing to fight anyone. That's a perfect mix."