Adam Azim weighs in for Santos Reyes as Zak Chelli tells Anthony Sims: 'I just hate this man'

Adam Azim weighed in for the next step in his professional career on Friday, taking in the cheers of his supporters at Box Park Wembley and making 10st exactly.

Azim will face Nicaragua's Santos Reyes on Saturday, headlining at Wembley Arena, live on Sky Sports.

Reyes will be the first unbeaten opponent Azim has taken on as the man from Slough looks to continue his rapid ascent through the professional ranks.

On a run of six sensational stoppage wins, anticipation is continuing to build around Azim. But Reyes looked entirely calm as he took to the scales and weighed 10st as well for the 13th bout of his career.

Azim knows there is now a weight of expectation on him to deliver another big performance.

"Our objective remains the same," Azim declared. "I'm getting these spectacular knockouts and this Saturday night you're going to see another spectacular knockout.

"Don't blink!"

Well-matched bouts on the undercard include super-middleweight Zak Chelli stepping up to take on slick American Anthony Sims.

Both scaled 11st 13lbs.

"I just want to hurt this man," Chelli said, still staring at Sims as they spoke from the stage. "His persona, I just hate him."

The American responded: "Many have tried. Have you seen me hit the canvas? I guarantee he is going to hit the canvas."

Image: Anthony Sims has infuriated Zak Chelli (left) in the run up to their super-middleweight contest

Brad Pauls (11st 5lbs) will challenge Tyler Denny for the English middleweight title. The two have been perfectly respectful in the build-up to their fight. But they know they can let their fighting do the talking.

Denny (11st 6lbs) is an experienced, battle-hardened veteran, Pauls a power-punching, unbeaten fighter and their bout has all the ingredients for an action-packed contest.

"I'm very confident, it took me a long time to get here and I'm not here by accident," Pauls warned. "I respect the way Tyler's gone about things, he's took hard fights. I want to do exactly what he's done and beat the champion."

Viddal Riley's cruiserweight fight with Anees Taj has had a far more fiery build-up. Riley (14st 2lbs) has the makings of future star but Taj (14st 2lbs 5oz) is adamant that he is capable of springing an upset.

"Talking's done, time to work," Taj barked tersely after weighing in.

On this Riley did agree.

"I think we've done enough talking this week, he seems very angry, which is how we like it," he said. "This is what the game is about, this is what I train for. This is what we like and it's even sweeter when I win."

Caroline Dubois will box Feriche Mashaury on the bill. London's Dubois scaled 9st 11lbs, while Mashaury was 9st 12lbs.

"I want to show power, skill," Dubois said. "I see myself aiming for the best, fighting the best so these fights are hurdles for me and I have to get over them as quickly as I can."

Plus Adam Azim's brother Hassan Azim will also be in action on the show. He was10st 9lbs 5oz to his opponent Abdallah Luanja's 10st 4lbs.

Other bouts on the card:

8 x 3 mins Heavyweight Contest

Jeamie TKV (18st 8lbs) vs Harry Armstrong (18st 7lbs 5oz)

﻿6 x 3 mins Super-Middleweight Contest

Jordan Reynolds (12st 3lbs 5oz) vs Mohamed Cherif Benchadi (12st 5lbs)

8 x 3 mins Welterweight Contest

Stephen McKenna (10st 13lbs) Brendon Denes (10st 11lbs)

6 x 3 mins Featherweight Contest

Razor Ali (8st 12lbs 5oz) vs Hector Lozano (8st 13lbs 5oz)

Image: Adam Azim and Santos Reyes put their unbeaten records on the line this Saturday (Photos: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

Watch Adam Azim vs Santos Reyes from 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Arena on Saturday February 11.