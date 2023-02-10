Caroline Dubois wants to outdo Natasha Jonas and Chantelle Cameron against Feriche Mashaury on Saturday

Caroline Dubois expects to be compared to Natasha Jonas and Chantelle Cameron when she fights Feriche Mashaury at Wembley Arena on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Jonas is now a unified world champion at super-welterweight and Cameron the undisputed super-lightweight champion. Both beat Tanzania's Mashaury in 2019.

Dubois wants to outdo them. "That's exactly it," she told Sky Sports.

"She's fought some people. World champions. She went the distance with Tasha Jonas, went the distance with Nina Bradley. Got stopped by Terri Harper and Chantelle Cameron so I'll be looking to make a statement.

"Every fight is a statement. Every fight people are going to be comparing me to Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas so I need to make sure that I'm on it every time."

Given that Cameron halted Mashaury in two rounds, Dubois would have to go all out from the opening bell to better that in a contest that is her first scheduled eight-rounder.

"I would love it to be that, it would be great. But either way I'm learning. I'm learning on the job. I'm learning on the night and I'll be ready," she said.

Image: Dubois is determined to score another inside the distance win (Photo: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

But given her last opponent, Sofia Rodriguez, only lasted 60 seconds before Dubois stopped her, that is not out of the question.

"I'm going for a victory, a dominating victory. However it comes, I'm ready. I'm definitely coming for a dominating, clinical beatdown," she said.

Dubois and Adam Azim, a team-mate in Shane McGuigan's gym, have been mirroring each other in a sequence of increasingly impressive knockout victories.

"We actually did. Our first fights as pros we both didn't perform to our best abilities. His fight went the distance, my fight went the distance. But after that we've clicked on. We've got great victories, great stoppage wins," Dubois said.

"I don't know about competition but there is a feeling of motivating each other. When you see someone do well, it makes you want to do well.

"You don't want to be the one lagging at the back. It's making me have to pick up my game every time."

Azim headlines Saturday's show against Santos Reyes and his brother Hassan Azim will box Abdallah Luanja on the same bill.

"I want to put on a good performance. I don't want to be the odd one out. Hassan is obviously fighting, he's going to want to put on a good performance, it's motivating each other and that's what boxing is all about," Dubois said.

She cannot say which of them will win a world title first, but that is the goal they are racing towards.

"I don't see much that can hold [Adam] back. You see how he blew out Rylan Charlton. He dispatched him so easily. You can't hold him back. That's all I know," she said.

Image: Dubois celebrates another win with trainer Shane McGuigan

"The same thing for me, if I continue improving, impressing people you won't be able to hold me back.

"It's about who's in position first. Who gets the opportunity. Who gets the luck and who gets the fights where the opponents are going to say, 'Yeah I'm going to give them a shot'. It's who's going to get that first.

"I want to be up there with the best girls in the world. I want my name to be in the mix.

"I have to get there and I have to do it the hard way. I want to step up each and every time.

"It's going to get harder and harder. So I'm ready for it."

Watch Adam Azim, Caroline Dubois and more on a stacked bill from 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Arena on Saturday February 11.