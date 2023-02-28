Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano rematch called off after injury to Puerto Rican boxer

Katie Taylor's rematch against Amanda Serrano on May 20 in Dublin will not go ahead after an injury to the Puerto Rican boxer.

Taylor won a stunning first bout with Serrano last April, at a sold-out Madison Square Garden, on a split decision to remain undisputed lightweight world champion. The teams are in discussions about finding a revised date for the bout.

The Serrano rematch in Dublin was due to be Taylor's first bout in her native Ireland as a professional fighter.

It remains to be seen if a home-coming fight can still be staged on that May 20 date with a replacement opponent.

Taylor won't be short of potential alternative challengers coming forward. The Irishwoman is one of the stars of the sport and, virtually since she turned professional, the Olympic gold medallist has been targeted by other fighters.

Taylor won her first world title in 2017 and became undisputed lightweight champion when she took a contentious decision victory over Delfine Persoon to win all four of the major belts in 2019.

Taylor did rematch Persoon and outpointed her again the following year.

Her triumph over Serrano in their first fight last year was a spectacular occasion at Madison Square Garden, as well as a thrilling contest, which has gone down as one of the defining moments in Taylor's career.

Serrano lost that hard-fought battle on points and subsequently became undisputed world champion at featherweight herself in February before looking to move back to lightweight and pursue the rematch with Taylor.

Jonas called for Taylor

Natasha Jonas, now the unified super-welterweight champion, has previously boxed Taylor in an outstanding Olympic bout at London 2012 and also pushed the Irish star close in a professional world title challenge.

Jonas previously told Sky Sports: "You can't do a [stadium fight at] Croke Park with a nobody. She's got options as well.

"I'm maybe not the highest on her list but it's a conversation that I'd like both managers to have and if the fight can be made I'd love to come to Croke Park and if she wants to come to Anfield for the return she's welcome. I want to be in the biggest fights."