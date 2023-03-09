Jake Paul challenges Floyd Mayweather to a fight after they reignited their heated feud

Jake Paul wants to settle his feud with Floyd Mayweather in a 'one on one' fight after making a swift exit from a confrontation with the world champion.

Footage has emerged of the social media star in a tense standoff with Mayweather as he left Miami Heat's NBA match against Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

A member of Mayweather's entourage taunted Paul, saying: "What happened? You not talking anymore since your loss? What happened since your loss?"

Paul then ran off as Mayweather and his security team moved forward.

The 26-year-old, who suffered the first loss of his professional boxing career to Tommy Fury last month, has since given his version of events on social media.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"Floyd Mayweather and 50 dudes pull up out of nowhere," he said.

"Out of some side alley, waiting for me, outside of the stadium, [they said] 'So what's up? What's all of that talk now?'

"I'm like, 'First of all, what did I say to you Floyd? I just took your hat and you're still mad about it?'

"50 dudes literally started surrounding me to try and jump me. I'm out of that.

"Floyd, you want to run it one-on-one, no problem, but I'm not dumb. I'm tough, I don't need to prove my toughness."

Image: Tommy Fury defeated Jake Paul by split decision

Paul's heated feud with Mayweather stems back to May 2019 when he ripped a cap from the boxing legend's head, sparking a brawl at a media event ahead of the 46-year-old's exhibition bout with his older brother, Logan Paul.

Following Fury's split decision victory, Paul has called for a rematch, but could have also set the scene for a future showdown with Mayweather, who had an exhibition bout against Aaron Chalmers at The 02 in London last month.