Cyrus Pattinson stops Chris Jenkins in Newcastle to win first professional title

Cyrus Pattinson stopped former British and Commonwealth champion Chris Jenkins in the ninth round at Newcastle Arena to win the WBA International welterweight title in only his sixth professional contest.

The 28-year-old - who had never previously gone beyond the sixth round - emerged triumphant from an all-action contest, dominating from the seventh onwards.

The experienced Jenkins, who was British and Commonwealth champion between 2019 and 2021, battled hard throughout but a ninth-round onslaught by Pattinson finally prompted his corner to throw in the towel.

Pattinson, who has won all six of his bouts since turning pro, said: "It's a dream really. I've envisioned it thousands and thousands of times, coming out here and hearing everyone screaming.

"I knew it was a big task, especially when the opponent got selected and it was Chris Jenkins. Credit to Chris, he's a true champion.

Image: Pattinson proved too strong for ex-British and Commonwealth champion Chris Jenkins

"It was back and forth and I couldn't let up, I had to persevere. The turning of the tide I think might have been the sixth or seventh, that's when I put my foot on the gas a bit and I don't think I stopped.

"I didn't feel the pressure at all. I enjoyed the fight even though it was tough and we go on to the next one."

On the same bill, Olympic silver medallist Pat McCormack picked up his fourth professional win when he stopped Italy's Dario Socci in their eighth and final round.

won the English heavyweight title when he swatted aside Robert Ismay in two rounds, while quality local prospectsandboth took eight-round points wins over Ben Ridings and Jordan Ellison respectively.