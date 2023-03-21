Tyson Fury's gameplan for Oleksandr Usyk undisputed title fight: 'It's always a knockout'

Tyson Fury's coach has admitted that, if he is to fight Oleksandr Usyk as soon as April 29, he will need "to train extra hard" to be ready.

The latest round of negotiations for their undisputed heavyweight title fight has gone public, with both fighters taking verbal jabs at one another on social media.

But Usyk has insisted he will agree to Fury's terms if the contest can be set for Saturday April 29.

The date leaves Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, limited time to conduct a full camp with coach SugarHill Steward.

Image: SugarHill Steward takes Tyson Fury on the pads

"If that's what they agree on and that's what he wants to do, if he feels he can get ready for April 29 and fight Usyk then he'll just have to train extra hard for that," Steward told Sky Sports News.

"It's a short bit of time but I believe Tyson has the ability and the physical attributes to handle the situation."

He is fully confident in Fury when it comes to taking on Usyk, the unified WBO, WBA and IBF titlist.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player SugarHill Steward is training Lawrence Okolie for his WBO cruiserweight world title defence against David Light this Saturday, live on Sky Sports

"The gameplan is always a knockout," Steward said.

"It's setting it up, using certain punches, certain movements to make your opponent move into that knockout punch.

"Good jabs set up knockouts.

"Every fight is adjustments and watching what your opponent does and making adjustments," he continued.

He added with a smile: "It's not just one gameplan ever. It's seven, eight, nine, 10, 11, 12, 13. We're only doing 12 rounds but you've got an extra one in the bag always."

The undisputed heavyweight championship fight will have to be confirmed soon.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

WBA president Gilberto Mendoza has said that the WBA will need to receive a signed Fury vs Usyk bout contract by April 1 or they will instruct Usyk to begin negotiations with their mandatory heavyweight challenger, Daniel Dubois, in order to retain that title.

SugarHill Steward is training Lawrence Okolie for his world title defence this Saturday. Watch live on Sky Sports