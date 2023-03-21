Lyndon Arthur targets Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez: 'We're in the same division. I’m sure these will happen'

Lyndon Arthur intends to reclaim a place at the top of the British light-heavyweight division.

175lbs is one of the most exciting weight classes in the country. Arthur must get past Argentina's Braian Nahuel Suarez this week. But if he is victorious he will target British rivals Joshua Buatsi, Dan Azeez or Anthony Yarde.

Arthur has already chalked up two victories since losing his second fight with Anthony Yarde.

He had beaten Yarde well in their first contest, but was surprisingly stopped in the rematch.

Arthur believes he went wrong "just in not believing that [Yarde] could do any different".

"That cost me," he explained. "I was overconfident. [Physically] I prepared well but I didn't prepare mentally.

"It's a hard pill to swallow. It will either make you or break you."

If he keeps winning, he believes a third fight with Yarde can happen.

"I'm sure it will happen eventually. If it doesn't, it's nothing that I'm going to be hurt about. But it is 1-1 and I feel it makes sense," Arthur said. "But if it doesn't happen, it is what it is."

Joshua Buatsi, the WBA's no. 1 ranked contender, and new European light-heavy champion Dan Azeez are also on Arthur's hitlist.

"Most definitely. The fights will definitely happen," Arthur told Sky Sports.

He boxed Buatsi in the final of the national elite amateur championships and the two have sparred more recently.

"I respect Buatsi a lot," Arthur said. "Buatsi's very good. You learn from sparring good people and I did when I was out there.

"It's one of them. We are in the same division. I'm sure these fights will happen."

He would also relish a European title fight with Azeez.

"I think that fight's going to happen, personally. I think mine and his style will make a great fight. Obviously I believe I'll be victorious," he said. "It'll be fun."

But those plans hinge on beating Suarez on Friday. "I think he's a good fighter, a solid fighter. He seems tough, he seems rugged," Arthur said of the Argentine. "Only lost one, knocked a lot of people out."

Arthur expects to deliver though. "Just a great performance, a solid performance," he promised. "Me doing what I do best, back to winning ways."

That's what he needs to do - keep winning and, Arthur is sure, those fights will come.