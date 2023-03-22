Joshua Buatsi, Chris Billam-Smith and Adam Azim to top three blockbuster bills live on Sky Sports

BOXXER have announced three big bills coming up this summer, headlined by Joshua Buatsi, Chris Billam-Smith and Adam Azim.

BOXXER will stage their first-ever UK stadium show on the Bank Holiday weekend in May, heading back to Bournemouth for another blistering battle on the beach on Saturday, May 27 with hometown hero Chris Billam-Smith top of the bill.

It takes place at the 15,000-capacity Vitality Stadium - home of Premier League football team Bournemouth. An opponent for diehard Cherries supporter Billam-Smith will be revealed next Monday at a press conference in London in a main event that promises to be one of the fights of the year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom is excited to have Joshua Buatsi as the latest fighter in his stable and he's eyeing the biggest fights possible for the light-heavyweight contender.

Domestic cruiserweight quality will occupy the chief support slot on the South Coast with Mikael Lawal making his first defence of the British cruiserweight championship he won by stopping David Jamieson in November.

Standing opposite him will be Isaac Chamberlain, making his second trip to Bournemouth following his unsuccessful attempt to take the Commonwealth and European cruiserweight belts from Billam-Smith in July last year.

Further fights will be announced in due course, along with ticket news.

BOXXER's trio of electric events kicks off with 'Crowning Glory' on Saturday, May 6 at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham when newly-announced BOXXER signing Joshua Buatsi, 16-0 (13), makes his eagerly-anticipated debut with the promotion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joshua Buatsi believes a fight with domestic light-heavyweight rival Dan Azeez could well materialise in the future.

The former British light-heavyweight champion - who is ranked No.1 in the world by the WBA - faces Pawel Stepien, 18-0-1 (12), in the headline bout and looks to end his Polish rival's undefeated record in emphatic fashion as he kicks off his campaign for a world title.

Boxing prodigy Ben Whittaker, 2-0 (1) will make his long-awaited return to the ring in his home city of Birmingham.

The enigmatic Olympic silver medallist has already captured fans' hearts and imaginations with his stunning skills, entertaining showboating style and slick reflexes - and he'll be looking to come back with a bang for what will be his third professional outing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Whittaker reveals his current top six British light heavyweights and what their strengths and weaknesses are.

BOXXER's first visit to the UK's second city will also feature Birmingham man Tyler Denny defending his English middleweight championship in his home city.

Denny won the belt in Coventry in June last year and will be making his third defence in this May bout with an opponent to be confirmed.

Team GB golden girl Lauren Price MBE, 3-0 (1) - the nation's most decorated amateur fighter of all-time - will return, fresh from her impressive victory away from home in Paris where she outclassed Naomi Mannes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom is confident of securing a world title shot for Sky Sports' newest signing Joshua Buatsi as soon as possible.

On Saturday, June 10 BOXXER head to London where new school meets old school as the incredible Adam Azim, 8-0 (6), competes at the historic York Hall, which holds a special place in British boxing folklore.

Azim, 20, has been heralded as a future world champion and last month overcame Santos Reyes at Wembley's OVO Arena to extend his remarkable start to life as a professional fighter.

BOXXER Founder and CEO, Ben Shalom, said: "We are excited to announce phase one of what is a huge schedule coming up for BOXXER and Sky Sports.

"It's amazing to see new headliners get to the top, new marquee signings start with us and the return of fighters from injury. It really is going to be a ground-breaking few months with career-defining fights and huge nights.

"A special thanks to Joe Ashford-Ellis and AFC Bournemouth for making everything possible for us to stage our first-ever UK stadium show - and a first for the Premier League club too."

Watch Lawrence Okolie vs David Light live on Sky Sports this Saturday