Richard Riakporhe wants 'the best British showdown' with WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie

Richard Riakporhe will support Lawrence Okolie during the latter's world title fight this weekend, before looking for his own shot at the WBO cruiserweight champion.

Okolie fights unbeaten challenger David Light this Saturday, live on Sky Sports, with his championship on the line.

"I'll be supporting him," Riakporhe told Sky Sports. "We need each other. We actually need each other.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Richard Riakporhe says he's better in every department than WBC champion Badou Jack and also discusses British rivals Lawrence Okolie and Chris Billam-Smith.

"I hope he wins, in good fashion as well. It's better for us all."

Okolie is the opponent he wants in a world title fight.

"It's probably the best British showdown in the history of boxing. Do it twice, maybe even three times, who knows?" Riakporhe said.

"I think what will make it even more special: I see Okolie as a winner, he loves to win, and also I am a winner. So that makes it a very interesting fight. People are going to want to see who comes out on top.

"We're going to be tested in different ways. People haven't really seen Okolie tested in certain ways. But they've seen me, which is why a lot of people have a lot of faith in me to do well. It's going to be interesting."

There are a host of major fights waiting to be made in the cruiserweight division. "It can be really exciting," Riakporhe promised.

"Things are going to change this year. I'm going to set it alight. I'm going to set it alight for sure.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Richard Riakporhe and Lawrence Okolie discuss a potentially huge cruiserweight world-title clash, with the pair hopeful of the bout happening this year.

"I have to be the one to light up the division by calling people out, by their name. I want to fight every single one of them.

"We're going to keep that energy."

In his last fight Riakporhe knocked out Krzysztof Glowacki, the man Okolie beat in 2021 to win the world title.

Riakporhe is convinced Glowacki was better prepared for him. "They had some strategies," Riakporhe said. "He tried to throw me off my gameplan and he wasn't doing the same things that he was doing with Okolie.

Live Fight Night Saturday 25th March 7:00pm

"He would just continue coming forward, calm face and that's when I knew this guy means business.

"He was trying to push me back and come forward and control the centre. So it was a real battle. And I believe it would have been a bit trickier than when he fought Okolie because he's had that practice."

Riakporhe is certain that he is ready to challenge for a world title next. "I believe in my ability and I understand what I possess and it's given me even more confidence," he said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Richard Riakporhe beat Krzysztof Glowacki in impressive fashion and was quick to target world title fights for the near future.

"I think I've had my education, my apprenticeship so to speak in the ring, boxing undefeated fighters, coming up against different styles, stepping up to fringe world level, now to ex-world champions. I've done it all.

"Even though I haven't had too much experience. But I think it's enough for me to win the world title for sure. Then I can develop further after I defend it and hopefully unify."

He had a warning for Okolie too. "My fights now are getting easier," Riakporhe said.

Image: Riakporhe believes he is ready for his shot at world title whenever it comes.

"Somebody told me the better I become, the easier my fights are going to become because I'm just going to take people out and those fights are not going to go past mid-rounds.

"I think it's getting to that point now. That's because I'm using my attributes. I'm using what I've been gifted with and obviously developing more skill. So when I'm finding an opportunity I can blast them out.

"I've been studying how to knock people out. I just know what to do now, I know exactly what to do, what shots to land, when to land them and that's why I've grown in confidence.

Image: Riakporhe is confident that he can knock out anyone.

"It's not about punching power really. People think it's about power but it's the accuracy of the punches and it's about where you're landing as well," he continued.

"It's not that easy to break somebody's jaw, or eye socket, or orbital bone. You have to punch the right place."

He added: "If you make a mistake, you're going to pay. You're going to pay big. Especially with someone like myself, with my punching power, you're going to pay big. Now I'm confident, I know what I'm doing and I'm ready to excel at a high level.

"People will get to see my skills. Because the truth is you haven't. Nobody has seen my skills, what I'm really, really capable of, because I've never needed to use them."

Image: Richard Riakporhe celebrating his victory against Chris Billam-Smith (Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Riakporhe however is ready to wait for his opportunity, believing he is sure to take it when it comes.

"I'm a very patient person. You probably can tell by the way I box. I take my time with things. If something's not happening, it doesn't mean it won't happen. I just use that time to focus on other things, perfecting my skill and improving as a fighter," he said.

"I feel like what's coming to me is coming to me. I feel like it's my destiny to be a world champion, a unified world champion, so it's just a matter of time and the clock is ticking. Whilst it's ticking we're working and improving our skills.

"It's going to happen, sooner or later."

Watch Lawrence Okolie vs David Light live on Sky Sports this Saturday