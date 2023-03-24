Lawrence Okolie predicts mid-rounds David Light stoppage | Michael Gomez Jr pushes Levi Giles off his feet

Lawrence Okolie and David Light made weight for Saturday's WBO cruiserweight world title fight at the AO Arena in Manchester, live on Sky Sports.

Okolie is a big cruiserweight but he came in exactly on the 14st 4lbs limit. He has the frame of a heavyweight but made weight without incident. "I feel good," he said calmly. "I've put in a great camp."

Light, a laidback character, has joked about how people back home in New Zealand don't believe him when he says he's a boxer. He looked like a prizefighter though when he weighed in at 14st 2lbs 5oz.

Okolie, the WBO champion, has size, reach and range on him, but Light didn't look overawed when he stood in front of the Briton for their final face off.

"Have a sleep then go and get that belt," Light said. "You get in the ring and its all the same. You get in there and you do what you have to do.

"Whatever happens I'm giving it my best," he added. "You've got to have the hunger for it and that's what I've got."

Okolie however intends to bring his punching power into play when it comes to the fight. His final prediction: a "mid-rounds stoppage".

A heavyweight rumble on the undercard sees Frazer Clarke, a Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist, take on Bogdan Dinu.

The Romanian stepped in last week when Clarke's original opponent Rydell Booker was taken seriously ill.

Dinu was though at his fighting weight of 17st 10lbs and has previously been a sparring partner for former world champion Anthony Joshua.

Clarke [19st 5lbs] has been in camp with him before, though they've never sparred each other.

"He's come, I've seen him before, he's a good fighter," Clarke said. "He's made of the right stuff, he came and gave AJ great work [but] I know what I can do."

Michael Gomez Jr [9st 4lbs], the son of hugely popular Manchester fighter Michael Gomez, arrived at the Love Factory for the weigh-in on Friday to see supporters dressed in sombreros cheering for him. He fed off that reception when he stepped onto the stage with his arms wide.

But he was too fired up for his English title fight with Levi Giles [9st 2lbs 5oz] and pushed his opponent off his feet as soon as they came face to face.

Giles landed with a crash, but laughed it off and rose quickly.

Olympic bronze medallist Karriss Artingstall [9st], from nearby Macclesfield essentially has essentially a homecoming fight in her third professional contest against Bolton's Linzi Buczynskyj.

Artingstall stared her opponent down frostily at their face off before warning: "I'm feeling good, all the hard work's done. I trained very, very hard for this camp, hated every minute of it but the fun starts now.

"I'm a front-foot pressure fighter. I like to hit hard when I land my shots," she added. "I'll box my way in then I'll let my hands go."

Popular Barnsley super-middleweight Callum Simpson took to the scales with his football team's scarf held aloft and there was a big cheer for him.

He and opponent Celso Neves [12st 5oz] jostled one another as they posed for the cameras, in a minor skirmish for supremacy before the real fight starts.

Simpson [11st 13lbs], a big puncher with eight of his 10 wins coming inside the distance, will be looking to bring that aggressive approach to bear against Neves when they box in the first televised bout of the evening.

