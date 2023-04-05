Great Britain will boycott the IBA men's World Championships amid crisis in Olympic boxing

GB Boxing will not enter a team in the IBA men's World Championships that begin in Uzbekistan later this month.

The decision comes amid continuing concerns about boxing's future as an Olympic sport and the participation of Russian and Belarussian teams in the World Championships.

The USA and Ireland are also among the countries not to enter the men's tournament, scheduled to run in Tashkent from April 30 to May 14.

Image: Super-heavyweight Delicious Orie is one of GB's boxing hopes. (Photo: IBA)

GB has also boycotted the women's World Championships.

A spokesperson for GB Boxing explained: "The decision reflects ongoing concerns about the future of boxing's place on the Olympic programme and the recent decision by IBA to allows teams of boxers from Russia and Belarus to compete under their national flags, which contravenes the International Olympic Committee's (IOC's) position on the participation of athletes from these countries.

"This has put further distance between IBA and the Olympic movement in addition to the significant, longstanding issues over sporting integrity, governance, transparency and financial management which the IOC has asked IBA to address to protect boxing's place on the Olympic programme.

"GB Boxing condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has solidarity with the people, boxers, coaches and officials of Ukraine."

The Russian-led IBA, the international federation, was stripped of involvement in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to issues with governance, finances and officiating. The IBA is still suspended from running the boxing event at the next Olympic Games as well as the qualifying tournaments for Paris 2024.

Boxing has been removed from the initial programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, pending reforms demanded by the IOC.

Image: British boxers will get other competition opportunities ahead of Olympic qualifying

"The IOC can only accept a sport where there has been a full and fair qualification process," IOC spokesperson Mark Adams told a news conference last week.

"To make it absolutely clear: the IOC has no problem with the sport of boxing or the boxers but there are problems with the suspended federation."

GB will take part in the European Games, the first Olympic qualification event for Paris 2024, which begin in Krakow later this year.

To prepare their squad, GB is entering other high level competitions on the international circuit.

Most recently their men's team secured a six-medal haul at the Socikas tournament in Lithuania. Standout performers were English flyweight Kiaran MacDonald and Welsh light-heavyweight Taylor Bevan who both won gold medals.

The next event for their team will be the Gee Bee tournament in Finland, that starts on April 13.

Their spokesperson said: "GB Boxing is committed to delivering the best possible preparation for our boxers in the build-up to Paris 2024 and will continue to work with national federations and tournament organisers to provide training and competition opportunities in advance of the Olympic qualifying events that begin in June 2023 with the European Games in Poland."