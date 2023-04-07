Jared Anderson might be America's angriest, and best, heavyweight: 'I've had some very reckless fights'

Jared Anderson might just be the best heavyweight in America, but he is fuelled by anger and he does not care who knows it.

Anderson really doesn't like talking about his boxing career.

He should. The 23-year-old has been heralded as the future heir to world champions such as Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Jared Anderson knocked out Miljan Rovcanin inside two rounds to maintain the perfect start to his boxing caree.

Anderson has blitzed 13 opponents, clubbing them to the canvas with a mixture of gleeful spite and raw power.

But he does not dwell on questions about knockout power, future opponents, or current champions.

In fact, he does not dwell on any questions.

His last five victories have come inside two rounds, in a blur of heavy leather, a stat which suggests that the predatory Anderson swiftly adapts to his opponent's vulnerability.

Not so.

Anderson offers his own explanation.

"No, I'm just very irresponsible with my actions," he told Sky Sports.

"I've just had some very reckless fights where I don't control my anger in the first two rounds and the opponents don't last."

Jared Anderson lived up to the heavyweight hype as he knocked out Oleksandr Teslenko in the second round

When does that anger start?

"When I get hit."

Is that rage always there?

"Yes."

Anderson offers only a few words, but conveys more in his flamboyant ring walks, which showcased his lighter side when he strode to the ring dressed as The Grinch for a festive fight.

His previous entrance was far more sombre, with Anderson shuffling to the ring in a prison outfit, featuring chains around his legs.

It was an awkward struggle to the ring, but he wanted the watching audience to squirm.

"My brother [is] locked up. I want him to come home. That's really all there is to it," said Anderson when asked about his outfit.

"He did his crime. He's doing his time."

Anderson acknowledges his fast-rising ring career at least offers a little respite to his incarcerated brother.

Image: Smiling on the scales but Anderson is devastating when he steps through the ropes

"Definitely, I think him and all his people watch my fights, even though they are in prison."

In the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports, Anderson will be presented with an opponent who should prove the greatest threat to his perfect record.

George Arias will enter the ring with a confident swagger that comes from 18 straight victories, along with an amateur career that featured a Golden Gloves triumph.

A 'come forward pressure fighter' is the style that Anderson is expecting, although he believes that Arias will soon be reaching for the reverse gear.

"I don't know him personally, so I don't know how his mindset is," he said.

"He could be crazy enough [to stand and trade]."

WBC champion Fury is a fan of Anderson, having shared punishing rounds of sparring in preparation for Deontay Wilder.

Image: Jared Anderson knocks out Miljan Rovcanin inside two rounds

The respect is mutual, with Anderson insisting Anthony Joshua is 'not skilful enough' to topple Fury, despite returning with a win over Jermaine Franklin last weekend.

"Throw them in the trash," is Anderson's swift reply, when asked for his opinion on the British duo of Dillian Whyte or Derek Chisora.

He swiftly shuts down talk of Whyte's reputation for intimidation, or the prospect of Chisora getting physical.

"I don't even play like that. My team know that. They wouldn't even let it happen."

Anderson's voice barely flickers with emotion as he swats away questions like lazy jabs.

Image: Anderson celebrates another win

But he becomes irritable, just for a moment, when asked about his pursuit of a world title shot.

"I'm going to clarify this, because you all ask me this, and it's pointless.

"I'm not a promoter and I've been in this game for a year and a half, two years, and I'm 23 years old. I don't know the game. I don't know how long it takes.

"That's what I'm trying to tell people. I put my head down and I work. That's it, that's all.

"I don't even think about that. I don't have time for that. I work on what's in front of me."

Anderson really doesn't like talking about his boxing career, but he's angry, and Arias is right in front of him.

