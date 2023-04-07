Ben Whittaker on unified light-heavy champion Artur Beterbiev: He can punch, but he's like a platypus

Ben Whittaker intends to pick up where he left off when he returns to action on in Birmingham in May.

The Olympic silver medallist made an electric professional debut last year but hasn't boxed since August to let a shoulder injury fully recover.

"Don't worry, I'm back," Whittaker said cheerfully. "I feel good, no niggles. I've listened to my body for once and done everything right, got the right people on board, so there's no excuses now.

"I was performing like that with injuries. Imagine no injuries."

He has been training and is now back sparring as he prepares to fight on the May 6 Joshua Buatsi vs Pawel Stepien bill at the Resorts World Arena, live on Sky Sports.

"I can't wait to get in there. I think that will make my performances even better, this little time out. It's made me know how much I miss boxing," Whittaker told Sky Sports.

He promises he has improved through the experience.

"You hear it all the time but I've actually worked on things, my strength work's come on, my technique is getting better and my punch power feels even better," Whittaker said.

"I've actually learned something from it and when I come out again, hopefully I can show that other side of me. I think that's what you have to do in these little times. Make it a positive."

For Whittaker, from nearby Darlaston, the show in Birmingham will be a homecoming, one that he relishes.

"It's the comeback. I'm treating it as another debut," he said. "In Birmingham I'll make sure everybody's there and it'll be a great night. I'll make sure it's good for everybody."

Whittaker beat a solid unbeaten opponent, Petar Nosic, in his second professional bout and dazzled with the flair that delivered him an Olympic silver medal when he knocked out Greg O'Neill in his first pro fight.

But he warned his future rivals that now is the time to face him because, he insists, he's only going to get better.

"I'm early in my career. I've not been tested. I've not done the rounds," Whittaker said.

"So it is the time to get me, in their eyes.

"But they don't know I'm doing rounds in the gym," he added. "I'm around top-level fighters since I was kid. Since I was 15, I've been sparring British champions, world title challengers, so I've always been there or thereabouts and all I'm doing is maturing and getting better each and every day.

"Every day that goes by, it's worse for them."

Whittaker has already boxed the very best in the amateur sport. On the international circuit he boxed dangerous punchers, intense pressure fighters and boxers with elite level skill.

The work he is putting in now with trainer SugarHill Steward, he believes, will equip him to reach the same heights in the professional sport.

"What he's done is like refining me, if that makes sense. Just making me a bit more cleaner. Polishing me. Making sure instead of hitting the target, I'm punching through the target," Whittaker said.

"Sometimes stand your ground and hit harder and things like. The more we keep drilling that, it's going to become second to none."

He explained: "Early in my career, I am trying to add and adapt and develop my skills. I think for the longevity of my career that will help me out.

"Because some people they'll easily go through these journeymen and bang them out and when they do get to the world level, then they try and change things.

"I'm trying to change things now so when I get there, I'm already there."

Whittaker has ambitions of working his way to the summit of the light-heavyweight division.

The 175lb weight class is topped by unified champion Artur Beterbiev, who beat a Briton in his last fight when he stopped Anthony Yarde after eight competitive rounds.

Whittaker believes he has qualities, notably his footwork, that mark him out from the rest. He would like to match that against Beterbiev one day.

Contrasting his movement with the unified champion Whittaker said of Beterbiev: "He's like a platypus. He can punch but he looks like he's got ankle weights on.

"Even the Yarde fight, I think it opened not just my eyes, many other people's eyes. If you can box with someone like a Beterbiev, they're there to be taken because he's slowing down now.

"Yarde's not known as the best boxer, but for the first couple of rounds he was boxing quite nice and that made me think out of the two, I'd rather him [Beterbiev].

"He might have 19 fights and 19 knockouts, but he's the perfect style for someone like me. Slow feet. I'll just be making him miss all day."