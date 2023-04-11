Florian Marku adopts new 'calmer' approach as he prepares for return to ring following injury

Florian Marku has vowed to tone down his "furious" fighting style after a hand injury nearly ruined his "dream" homecoming fight in Albania.

The unbeaten welterweight (12-0-1) last fought in August 2022 when he outpointed Miguel Parra Ramirez via unanimous decision on an emotional return to his native country.

He has since been nursing the hand injury with which he entered the fight in preparation for a return to the ring in the coming months.

"It was unbelievable, it was my dream, it was full at around 19,000 people," Marku told Sky Sports.

"The only problem was I went there with an injured hand and I made it harder than it was supposed to be.

"We got the win and we go forward with two hands now, not one."

Marku has established himself as a popular feature on UK boxing cards in recent years such is the entertainment value he brings to fights.

Prior to his win over Ramirez last time out Marku recorded an impressive fourth-round stoppage victory against Chris Jenkins in April, retaining the IBF International welterweight title that he had claimed with a split decision win against Maxim Prodan on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's first meeting with Oleksandr Usyk in September 2021.

The Albanian King recently teamed up with trainer Grant Smith, who he has credited for playing a key role in his development.

"I am really happy, I have learned many new things and he will bring me to another level," added Marku.

"They'll see a different Florian in the game, more calm in the ring, not as furious and more calm in my shots."

Marku currently sits 12th in the IBF welterweight rankings and has says he plans to be back in the ring at the "end of May or June".

"I'm ready for whoever they bring," he stated.

One man Marku could meet further down the line is British rising star Adam Azim, who in November bettered the Albanian's eight-round stoppage of Rylan Charlton with a devastating second-round knockout.

Azim is gearing up to headline at the York Hall for the first time on Saturday June 10, live on Sky Sports, with his opponent yet to be confirmed.

Marku has twice fought at the famous London venue in the past, stopping both Ivan Godor and Jan Marsalek there back in 2019.

"I think this is like the beginning to every good book, that's why I think the promoters and Adam chose this venue," said Marku.

"It's amazing, it's a small hall but unbelievable."