Zhilei Zhang says Joe Joyce will be undone by 'perfect' KO punch in heavyweight clash on Saturday

Zhilei Zhang is planning a "perfectly timed" knockout punch to shatter Joe Joyce's fearsome reputation as he wants to avoid more scoring controversy this weekend.

The Chinese heavyweight reacted with disbelief after losing an IBF title final eliminator against Filip Hrgovic by unanimous decision in August, but 'Big Bang' Zhang can propel himself back into world title contention with an upset win over Joe Joyce in London on Saturday night.

Joyce has earned his status as the WBO mandatory challenger for the WBO belt held by unified champion Oleksandr Usyk with 15 wins, featuring 14 knockouts, but Zhang is far from intimidated by the British contender.

Image: Zhilei Zhang hopes to propel himself back into world title contention with an upset win over Joe Joyce in London on Saturday

"To be the best you have to beat the best," Zhang told Sky Sports. "This is part of the dream to become world champion.

"I never run from a challenge when an opportunity presents itself."

Referring to Joyce's renowned durability, Zhang added: "I don't believe that a fighter's chin can be tough enough to handle a perfectly timed punch."

Zhang shrugged off any lingering concerns about harsh scorecards in Joyce's home country, despite the hotly disputed loss to Hrgovic on the undercard of Usyk's rematch win over Anthony Joshua.

"I don't worry about that. I talk with my fists.

"It makes no sense to worry about that.

"It's my job to convince the judges of a victory."

Joshua has announced that he does not plan to fight again until December following this month's points win over Jermaine Franklin, but Zhang still wants to force his way into the future plans of his former amateur rival, who defeated him on the way to claiming Olympic gold at London 2012.

"Yes, I still would love to fight AJ. But the ball is in his court," said Zhang.

Joyce: Zhang fight is 'risky' but leads to Usyk or Fury

Ahead of Saturday's fight against Zhang, Joyce described his opponent as "risky" but hopes he can overcome the test and a win will lead to a heavyweight title fight against Usyk or Tyson Fury this year.

Joe Joyce speaks ahead of his next fight against Zhilei Zhang and believes he is on his way to becoming World Champion no matter who stands in front of him even if it is Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk

"It's a risky fight, but it's exciting," Joyce told Sky Sports.

"He's a big fella. But I'm a big fella. Two big fellas are going to collide and it's going to be a great fight.

"I could have waited around and have had an easier fight, but I thought, 'why not have a test and stay ready?'

"He's a top fighter... and this leads me on nicely to Usyk or Fury, which is what I'm hoping for - a big summer fight, potentially."