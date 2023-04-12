Mikaela Mayer on making Alycia Baumgardner ‘troll move’ with Christina Linardatou fight

Mikaela Mayer hopes to keep the pressure on rival Alycia Baumgardner with a “troll move” in her next fight.

Mayer lost her unified IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles to Baumgardner on a split decision last year, a result which she still disputes.

Eager to press for a rematch, Mayer has moved up to lightweight and will fight Christina Linardatou this Saturday in London.

Linardatou is the only boxer to hold a professional win over Baumgardner.

"It doesn't hurt that she's the one who beat Baumgardner so [it's] a little bit of a troll move on my part," Mayer told Sky Sports.

"But I think it's a way to keep the fans interested. Keep them following along with the storyline and get excited about an opponent for me.

"I feel like I'm the best boxer that I've ever been so despite the last decision I didn't want to take any steps back. I didn't want to start from the bottom or take any easy fights. I told my team get me a top contender."

Mayer is determined to become a world champion once again after the reverse to Baumgardner.

"I definitely went through the emotions. It obviously hurt. Being the competitor that I am, taking a loss hurt," she said.

"Everyone knows that I felt like I came out that fight with a win. I thought I'd won the fight so when I didn't get my hand raised it was definitely a painful feeling that lasted for a long time.

"But I'm no stranger to perseverance. I've been through this before. I've been through the ups and downs of this sport."

Given both Mayer and her opponent Linardatou are highly ranked with the WBO, the winner of their fight will be well on course for a lightweight world title shot later this year.

"I want to get back in there and show the world that I'm still the best," Mayer said.

"So that's what this year is about. New division, new goals and I want to show that I'm still the best."