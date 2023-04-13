Alen Babic welcomes future fight with Tyson Fury if he wins WBC Bridgerweight belt on April 22 live on Sky Sports

Alan Babic says it would be a 'pleasure' to trade more punches with Tyson Fury if he secures his own WBC world title in an explosive showdown with Lukasz Rozanski this month.

Babic, nicknamed 'The Savage', swapped punches with Fury in sparring as he sharpened his skills ahead of his WBC Bridgerweight fight against Rozanski in Poland on April 22, live on Sky Sports.

The unbeaten Croatian contender has already displayed his relentless style at heavyweight, with 10 of his 11 victories coming by knockout, but has stepped down a division to claim his own version of the world title that is currently held by Fury.

Asked about a future fight with Fury, Babic told Sky Sports. "Of course. Who wouldn't want to fight Tyson Fury? Come on.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"I've had sparring with Tyson Fury, like three months ago. We had a blast. We had pretty good rounds. You can ask him.

"Of course I would take that fight. I'm a guy who likes boxing. Who gave his whole life to boxing. It would be my absolute pleasure.

"I can go to cruiserweight. I can go to heavyweight. I can fight in three weights, so if I become a champion, you could have a three-weight world champion."

Dillian Whyte, another of Britain's best heavyweights, has helped to guide Babic's career since he invited the 32-year-old into his training camp for sparring.

Image: Dillian Whyte has guided Babic towards a world title shot

Babic showcased his all-action approach in blistering victories on the same bill as Whyte, who is flying over to Rzeszow to offer support.

"Whatever happens in my life, Dillian Whyte will always be the guy who named me 'The Savage,' who brought this other persona into my life, who introduced me to boxing," said Babic.

"He is the guy I most respect. I'm just a fan of Dillian. I don't look at myself as an equal or anything else. I really admire him and it will mean so much for him to be there for me and the whole of his team.

"They've done an amazing job in these negotiations. It was tough, but today they finished it all. Without Dillian, there is no fight.

"His [Rozanski's] atmosphere, his hometown, his country can do nothing to me, because I don't acknowledge it. I'm not acknowledging Rozanski at all.

"I'm going there to take my belt and that's it. I don't care who Rozanski is."

Image: Babic has vowed to deliver a destructive victory over Lukasz Rozanski

Rozanski's record is also formidable, with 13 stoppages in his 14 wins, but Babic has paid no attention to his opponent.

"Exactly like I did for my last 11 fights, I never looked at the guy, ever," he said.

"My new coach said: 'Please, look at this guy,' but I said, 'I don't want to look at him.'

"He watches my every [social media] story, so he has a close eye on me, but I don't care who he is. I don't care if he's the toughest man alive, or he's the weakest man.

"For this fight, for the first time in my life, I was away from my home for two whole months, so that sits heavy on me.

"I sacrificed the most for this fight. I want to put that on someone, and his face is going to be there, so I'm going to try to destroy it."

Watch Alen Babic vs Lukasz Rozanski in Poland on Saturday April 22, live on Sky Sports.