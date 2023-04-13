Lauren Price to fight Kirstie Bavington for inaugural women's British title

Lauren Price and Kirstie Bavington will box in the first women's British title fight in history.

Price will take on Bavington for the inaugural British women's welterweight championship in Birmingham on the Joshua Buatsi vs Pawel Stepien bill on May 6, live on Sky Sports.

It's a significant moment in the progression of women's boxing. The first British title fight took place in 1909 and now, more than a century later, female fighters can compete for the highly esteemed championship belt.

For Price, it's an opportunity to make more history. Her crowning achievement was winning gold at the Olympic Games in 2021 but as an amateur, she also won gold medals at every other major competition, the European and Commonwealth Games as well as the World Championships.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Lauren Price's dominant points victory over Naomi Mannes in Paris

Since turning professional, Price has picked up three victories, including a win on the historic Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall all-female bill, and another punch-perfect triumph in Paris last month.

Bavington though should provide the sternest test of Price's career. The Midlands boxer won the European welterweight title last year, and also ended April Hunter's unbeaten record with a hard-fought points win in 2021.

On the same night, Joshua Buatsi risks his world title ambitions against Polish contender Pawel Stepien, while Team GB hero and light-heavyweight sensation Ben Whittaker returns to action against Jordan Grant.

English middleweight champion Tyler Denny also faces Manchester’s Macaulay McGowan and Kaisee Benjamin collides with Sean McComb.

Price said: "It's a complete honour. It's another thing to add to my list to go and make history. I can't believe it really. It's a very proud moment for me.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lauren Price says the best is yet to come as she progresses in her exciting professional journey

"I was looking forward to boxing on May 6 anyway. But this is the icing on the cake. To fight in my fourth professional fight for such a prestigious title is the direction I want to go in. It's an absolute honour."

BOXXER founder and CEO, Ben Shalom, said: “We are incredibly proud to be history makers once again for women’s boxing with Lauren Price fighting for the first-ever British women’s title against Kirstie Bavington.

"We are hugely grateful to the British Boxing Board of Control for their phenomenal support and help in the progression for women’s boxing."

Robert Smith, general secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control said: “We are very pleased to approve the first female British Championship, contested by two very good challengers, an Olympic Gold medallist and a former European champion.

"Women's boxing has come on tremendously and now we have a British Championship. The winner will indeed be a worthy champion of this historic bout.”

Helen Falkus, director of multi sports at Sky Sports, said: “We’re proud that we are able to say that we will be part of history being made on this momentous night of boxing.

"The fact that a women’s title fight has been sanctioned for the first time shows the immense growth that women’s boxing is continuing to experience.

"After historic nights like Shields vs Marshall, we look forward to showcasing more of the best fighters in the world.”