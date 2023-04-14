Karriss Artingstall vs Jade Taylor, Sam Eggington vs Joe Pigford and more on May 27 bill live on Sky

Olympic star Karriss Artingstall steps up against Jade Taylor while Sam Eggington meets Joe Pigford in an almost guaranteed war on May 27, live on Sky Sports.

The big bill at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth will be headlined by Lawrence Okolie's WBO cruiserweight world title defence against gym-mate turned rival Chris Billam-Smith.

A well-matched British cruiserweight title fight between Mikael Lawal and Isaac Chamberlain is also on the card.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Karriss Artingstall against Linzi Buczynskyj on the undercard of Lawrence Okolie's world title fight against David Light

On Friday promoter BOXXER announced a sequence of additional exciting fights for the May 27 show, live on Sky Sports and revealed that additional tickets have been made available due to the demand.

Sam Eggington, 33-9 (19 KO) has built up a reputation as one of Britain’s most entertaining all-action fighters, with a no-nonsense fighting style which enthrals fans and produces one highlight moment after another.

Eggington lays a viable claim to being 'Britain’s most exciting fighter'. For evidence, look no further than his 2021 bout with Bilel Jkitou, which was declared ‘Fight of the Year’ by the British Boxing Board of Control.

Standing opposite him on May 27 is one of the most proven fight-finishers in British boxing today, power-puncher Joe Pigford, 20-0 (19). With 19 of his wins by KO or TKO, the Southampton slugger has a knockout ratio of 95 per cent in his victories, a rate unmatched by any British boxer at his weight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Super welterweight Joe Pigford eased past Raphael King in three rounds

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Karriss Artingstall (3-0) made her professional debut in June 2022 and returns to the ring on May 27 for what will be her fourth contest within her first 12 months as a pro.

She faces the undefeated Jade ‘Blade’ Taylor (5-0), a Manchester stablemate of Michael Gomez Jr. Both Artingstall and Taylor go into their bout off the back of respective wins over Bolton veteran Linzi Buczynskyj in their last fights and both are looking for a statement win on the south coast.

Another huge domestic tussle has been added to what promises to be a blockbuster night of elite boxing as local lad Lee Cutler challenges Stanley Stannard in an English super-welterweight championship eliminator.

Cutler has fought in front of his home fans twice before with BOXXER, beating both Joel Julio and Meshack Mwankemwa on points over six rounds last year - but the Bournemouth man will face a tough opponent in undefeated southpaw Stannard, who will be determined to cause a big upset.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player There was no love lost between Lawal and Chamberlain

Emerging heavyweight prospect Tommy Welch, 10-0 (6), will also be in action on May 27.

Unbeaten, Brighton-based Welch is expected to have a strong following in attendance at the Premier League football stadium, where he will be determined to add another knockout to his burgeoning highlight reel.

Two young standouts from the south coast joining the card are Bournemouth’s own Mace Ruegg against Dean Dodge and Southampton’s Lewis Edmondson against Vladimir Belujski.

Both Ruegg and Edmondson will have a lot of support in the stadium on fight night as they look for showcase performances.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mikael Lawal and Isaac Chamberlain had to be separated during their fiery head-to-head at the press conference ahead of their fight on May 27

An intense contest awaits in the Lawrence Okolie vs Chris Billam-Smith main event as well the chief supporting bout where Mikael Lawal defends his British cruiserweight championship against Isaac Chamberlain.

Bitter enemies Chamberlain and Lawal had to be forced apart during a tense exchange at the launch press conference and fans can expect fireworks when the two finally stand toe-to-toe.

BOXXER CEO and founder, Ben Shalom, said: “Chris Billam-Smith challenging Lawrence Okolie for the world title is the hottest ticket in town for this summer in Bournemouth and we’re expecting a complete sell-out once again.

“The atmosphere at our Bournemouth events has been absolutely unbelievable and I think you’re going to see that taken to new heights at the Vitality Stadium in May. A special thanks goes to Joe Ashford-Ellis, Who Dares Gyms and AFC Bournemouth. I guarantee that this is going to be one of the best British boxing events of the year.”