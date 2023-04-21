Callum Simpson, Hassan Azim, Sam Gilley and more added to Adam Azim June 10 bill at York Hall, live on Sky Sports

Callum Simpson and a host of other rising stars have been added to the June 10 Adam Azim bill at Bethnal Green's York Hall, live on Sky Sports.

Simpson had his first fight with new promoter BOXXER in Manchester last month and did not disappoint when he stopped Celso Neves in style, shredding his own reputation as 'British boxing's best-kept secret'.

The big-punching super-middleweight will be looking to make another impression as he continues his advance.

Also on the card, welterweight Hassan Azim, brother of headliner Adam, will look to extend his unbeaten start to life as a professional.

Reigning English welterweight champion Sam Gilley will be out to light up his native East End after impressing last time out at Alexandra Palace last November.

The 'Magic Man' dropped Sean Robinson in the sixth round en route to recording a unanimous points victory and successfully defending his title.

Rhys Edwards produced a breath-taking performance in his win over Brian Phillips in Manchester last month - and the undefeated Welsh super-bantamweight will be back in action on June 10.

So will Iranian featherweight Razor Ali, who wowed at Wembley back in February with his third-round stoppage of Hector Avila Lozano.

The series 8 winner of popular TV series 'SAS: Who Dares Wins', Joshua Gustave, will be on display too.

The Ilford middleweight is 4-0 as a professional with all four victories coming from fights at York Hall.

Unbeaten prospects Aaron 'The Silencer' McKenna, 16-0 (8), and Shakiel 'Dr Steel' Thompson, 10-0 (6), meet in a mouth-watering middleweight contest for the vacant WBC International title.

The road to title contention also leads Frazer Clarke to York Hall for what will be his first appearance at the fabled British boxing venue as a professional.

Having last week received the news he will be the next mandatory challenger for British heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley, the Tokyo Olympic medallist will sharpen his tools in the ring on June 10 ahead of his summer title showdown.

Cruiserweight prospect Viddal Riley and his antagonist Anees Taj have some unfinished business to attend to following their February war ending unsatisfactorily in a fourth-round doctor's stoppage due to a cut above Taj's eyebrow.

Tickets are now on sale at BOXXER.com.