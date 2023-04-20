Jeamie TKV: For the disrespect, I’m always going to be gunning for Frazer Clarke

Jeamie TKV wants to play his part in “the best era of heavyweight boxing in the UK” yet, and settle a personal grudge with Olympic medallist Frazer Clarke.

The heavyweight division in Britain today is as strong as it's ever been. In Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Joe Joyce and Dillian Whyte it has experienced world level fighters at its top end.

But exciting fights are waiting to be made at domestic level. Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke for instance has just been mandated to challenge Fabio Wardley for the British heavyweight.

TKV is backing his gym-mate Wardley to beat Clarke. But even then Tottenham's TKV is keen to fight Clarke.

"Fabio's going to win and is going to do the job," he said.

But even then TKV maintained: "I'm after Frazer. What titles Frazer gets, I'm after him, I'm always going to be on him. I'm always going to be gunning for Frazer.

"He actually went on TV and disrespected me. I've taken that personally. So I said you know what I don't care, I want to fight you.

"He does feel like he's above me, which I believe he's not. He feels like he's above me, so they asked him on live TV to say what do you think of Jeamie TKV, is he on your radar? And he kind of dismisses me, he says he will use me as a tune up after he comes back from his injury. I felt that was very disrespectful."

It's made him determined to hunt down a fight with Clarke. "Just for that disrespect. If you think I'm a tune up, let's see. Let's have the fight. Let's see if I'm really a tune up," TKV told Sky Sports.

"We've been going back and forth ever since.

"I feel like he gases out quite quickly. He has a very similar pattern and he gets hit quite often. If I'm able to exploit it, which I believe I'm able to, I think I'll be able to take him to the trenches," he added. "Me and him have never boxed. Me and him have never sparred. So it's fresh.

"It's real. That's what I'm saying."

Heavyweight fights like that could ignite the division at British level.

"These big fights will push all our profiles up and make us a lot of money and hopefully after that we're able to push on for world honours," TKV said.

"If we all fight each other, it could probably be the best domestic scene that we've ever seen, ever. I want to be a part of that. I want to be a part of that history.

"This is the best crop of heavyweights that we've had ever, I personally think.

"This is the best era of heavyweight boxing in the UK."

To keep himself on course for those key fights, TKV must win when he boxes Michal Boloz at the G2A arena in Rzeszow on the Lukasz Rozanski vs Alen Babic undercard, live on Sky Sports this Saturday.

Boloz has four losses and two draws on his record, against five wins, but TKV believes the Polish heavyweight can be dangerous.

"I know he's coming to take my head off in his hometown," TKV said. "He's a big puncher. He has five wins and all of them come by the way of knockout. He's knocked out someone who had 33 fights [against] one loss, so that guy had a decent record.

"I know that he's game and he's strong so I have to be on point. I can't lack in any aspect of my game.

"I'm actually preparing for a hostile environment," he concluded. "I know it's not going to be an easy night. But I'm going to make it an easy night."

