Frazer Clarke says Fabio Wardley hasn't boxed anyone with his skillset: 'I match him in every department'

Frazer Clarke got exactly the news he wanted. The British Boxing Board of Control has mandated him to challenge Fabio Wardley for the British heavyweight title.

That is precisely what Clarke has been gunning for, although it is coming early in his professional career.

"I was over the moon," Clarke said of getting the news. "Massive smile ear to ear. In the house with the kids, I even sat them down and told them. They didn't have a clue what I was going on about, I just needed to tell someone.

"I sat them down, told them what happened. They just looked at me and carried on playing... I was just excited straightaway."

An Olympic super-heavyweight bronze medallist, Clarke has still only had six pro bouts.

But he doesn't see Wardley as having an advantage in experience.

"I think me and Fabio are both in the same boat, if I'm honest. He's had a few more fights, 10 more fights than me, but the most rounds he's ever done in a competitive fight is six, which is exactly the same as me," Clarke told Sky Sports.

He points out that in addition to his professional contests, he was unbeaten in nine five-round bouts in the World Series of Boxing (WSB), the quasi-pro league that pitted elite amateur boxers against one another.

Image: Frazer Clarke went six rounds with Kamil Sokolowski (Photo: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

"I had competitive people, the best in their country coming to win. I know it was only over five rounds but they were all tough, they were all difficult, stylistically there were a lot of styles that I had to face. I don't take too much from that but it's definitely experience which has held me in good stead," he said.

"People will see it differently but I know what I've been in with, I know what I'm capable of and I'm looking forward to the fight.

"[Wardley's] done everything that's been asked of him. I just truly don't believe he's boxed anyone with the skillset of me.

"Even though he's been in there with Eric Molina, a few other good names, half-good names, I still don't believe he's got as much experience as me overall in boxing. And I will go back to the amateur pedigree."

His WSB bouts were part of an amateur career that culminated with his Olympic medal but included plenty more accolades.

Clarke warned Wardley: "I've been winning British titles since I was about 16-years-old and all through the amateurs. That's senior, junior, GB, Tri Nations.

"I don't have to remind everyone of the resume. It's there for all to see. This will be just another step in the right direction.

"It's the natural step for me to get the ball rolling, take it to the next step with the British title."

This British championship fight will be a milestone for both Wardley and Clarke.

Clarke's promoter Ben Shalom told Sky Sports: "It's the first real test for both of them at that top level. That's why it's such an important fight for British boxing.

"Both want to get themselves right in the mix. It's a huge fight for British boxing, a huge fight for the future of the heavyweight division and one that I'm really looking forward to.

"No one's got anywhere to hide and for me it's the biggest fight on the domestic scene right now."

Clarke will have a final tune up bout on June 10, on the Adam Azim vs Aram Faniian bill at York Hall live on Sky Sports, as he prepares for Wardley.

A deal could be done sooner, but otherwise the Wardley-Clarke would go to purse bids.

"I can see an agreement being reached," Shalom noted. "This does huge numbers on Sky and I think both fighters want that on the biggest platform possible.

"It's one of those fights that could propel the winner into Box Office territory and I think an agreement should be able to be reached for a fight like that.

"It almost reminds me of when Anthony Joshua fought Dillian Whyte and it was a huge breakout moment for both of them. I feel this has the makings of something very similar."

"I just want to get him in the ring," Clarke said. "What matters to me is getting him in the ring and doing a job on him."

Clarke continued of the fight: "We've got one I can really get my teeth into, really focus on someone, really train hard for, really, really hone in on becoming British champion.

"His record speaks for itself. He's 16 fights with 15 stoppages, that's impressive at any level of boxing. It doesn't matter who you are, you can't overlook that and I definitely won't be. I'll be taking him very seriously.

"He's definitely got a good finishing instinct, quite fast hands, quite fleet-footed for a heavyweight as well. So there'll be a few things to think about.

"But definitely confident that I can match him in every department."