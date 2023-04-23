Dan Azeez confident of making Joshua Buatsi fight and is backed by Johnny Nelson to trouble his domestic rival

Dan Azeez believes a fight against Joshua Buatsi can "100 per cent" be made and has called on his domestic rival to deliver it for British boxing fans.

The 2016 Olympic bronze medallist is undefeated at 16-0 and No 1 in the WBA light heavyweight rankings behind champion Dmitry Bivol.

He has close company in the form of Azeez, who has set his sights on the 30-year-old after recently stopping Thomas Faure to become European Champion in Paris.

"100 per cent (a fight against Buatsi is possible), I'll be devastated with my career if I don't fight all my peers and Joshua Buatsi is one of them," Azeez told Sky Sports.

"As much as he is a good friend of mine and a long-time sparring partner, we have to get it on for the British public."

Buatsi returns to action for the first time in a year on May 6 when he faces Pawel Stepien in Birmingham in his latest step towards a world title shot.

"He wants to make a statement to let everybody know, including the domestic light heavyweights that 'I'm still that guy, I'm back and I'm coming for everything!'," Azeez added.

"I'm looking forward to it, both as a fan and a rival."

Nelson: Buatsi favourite on paper

Azeez has fought four times since the beginning of 2022, and in that period has retained his British title as well as adding the Commonwealth and European belts to his collection.

It is because of his regular activity and evident growth along the way that Johnny Nelson believes he can pose a problem to the highly-regarded Buatsi, who is seeking to get himself busy again after a lengthy spell away from the ring.

"On paper you've got to go with Joshua Buatsi," said Sky Sports Boxing's Nelson. "But that consistency in his career, that stumbling could have affected him.

"(Azeez) has had consistency, success, growing confidently in regards to what he's done, both mentally and physically.

"Somebody has got to do it, if anybody is going to do it domestically I'd say it's going to be him.

"On paper you've got to say Josh, but I think this young man has got the capability to do it."