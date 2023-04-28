 Skip to content

Natasha Jonas to fight Manchester on June 17 as part of blockbuster card live on Sky Sports Box Office

A huge night of action is coming to Sky Sports Box Office when Liam Smith continues his intense rivalry with Chris Eubank Jr and Savannah Marshall challenges Franchon Crews-Dezurn for the undisputed super-middleweight title at the AO Arena in Manchester on June 17

Friday 28 April 2023 12:48, UK

Natasha Jonas v Marie-Eve Dicaire - AO Arena Natasha Jones celebrates victory against Marie-Eve Dicaire in the IBF, WBC and WBO super welter-weight bout at the AO Arena, Manchester. Issue date: Saturday November 12, 2022.
Image: Natasha Jonas will fight as part of a blockbuster card in Manchester on June 17

The biggest boxing event of the summer is now even bigger with British fighter of the year, Natasha Jonas, joining a blockbuster card on Saturday, June 17 - live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The huge night of action headlined by the rematch of Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr, while Savannah Marshall will also challenge Franchon Crews-Dezurn for the undisputed super-middleweight world title in Manchester.

Now BOXXER can confirm Jonas will be defending her WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine super-welterweight titles at the same event against an as yet unnamed opponent.

The Merseyside favourite captured the gold with three memorable wins last year - two of those in Manchester - when she defeated Chris Namus, Patricia Berghult and Marie Eve Dicaire.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Natasha Jonas is keen to get revenge over Katie Taylor, and her trainer Joe Gallagher believes she can win by knockout

Her incredible hat-trick of feats saw her become the first woman to claim the coveted British Boxing Board of Control Fighter of the Year award.

Trending

Also on the billing in Manchester, in a huge domestic battle, British super-middleweight champion Mark 'Kid Dynamite' Heffron will defend the prestigious Lonsdale Belt against Zak Chelli.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Zak Chelli beats Anthony Sims by unanimous decision to clinch the WBA continental super middleweight title

Chelli delivered a stunning, career-best performance to defeat American prodigy Anthony Sims Jr back in February. Having recently been mandated for the British title, the Londoner will now be hoping to cause a mighty upset in the North West when he stands toe to toe with Oldham native Heffron - who is a Champs Camp stablemate of Jonas under the tutelage of two-time trainer of the year, Joe Gallagher.

Also See:

Tickets are now on general sale on Boxxer.com for a night of elite championship boxing, with a host of huge fights still to be added.

Thousands of tickets have already been snapped up by eager fans in the pre-sale window, with a bumper, 18,000 capacity crowd expected to fill a sold-out AO Arena Manchester.

Around Sky

Complete Sky Sports

Sky Sports F1