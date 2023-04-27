Chris Eubank Jr feeling 'the pressure' after fiery Gloves Are Off ahead of Liam Smith rematch

Chris Eubank Jr admitted he is feeling 'the pressure' for the first time in his career after he filmed a fiery edition of The Gloves Are Off with Liam Smith.

The 33-year-old was floored for the first time in his professional career by Smith in a fourth-round stoppage loss in January, but Eubank is targeting revenge in their rematch in Manchester on June 17, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The domestic rivals resumed their war of words while filming their rematch edition of The Gloves Are Off, with Eubank all-too aware of the implications of another defeat.

"It's always interesting sitting across the table from a man you're going to fight in a few months, looking into his eyes, especially when that man has a win over you which he does," Eubank Jr told Sky Sports News.

"This is a rematch, a very serious fight for me now, I cannot afford any mistakes, so I'm ready for the challenge.

Image: Smith has predicted another stoppage win over Eubank

"I may have, not underestimated him, but there wasn't as much pressure on me in the last fight. Now on the flip side all the pressure is on me, I have to go out there and perform, my career is on the line.

"I've never been in this situation before where I'm fighting a man who has another win over me, so I'm interested to see how that might affect my preparation, my mindset, my performance on the night."

Eubank Jr, who received praise for his determination to try and continue after being knocked down in the first fight, downplayed suggestions he would retire should he lose for a second time.

"I get asked this question every time I fight," he said. "It seems like once you hit 30-years-old it's like, 'if you lose are you going to retire?'.

"No, I don't have that mentality, I don't bring that into the universe, I don't talk about retirement.

"I'm going to do everything I can to win, if by some miracle he's able to pull off another win I won't say 'I'm going to retire'.

"As a fighter you fight, as long as my body can keep going through these training camps I'm going to do that."

Image: Smith and Eubank will share the ring again on June 17, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Eubank concedes that Smith enters the fight with a mental edge after emerging victorious in their first contest, but insists the outcome has driven him to work harder than ever.

"A lot of people who don't know boxing or don't know how to fight think it's just about being tough and strong and quick," said Eubank.

"In my opinion boxing is probably 70 per cent mental, on the mental side of things he obviously has an advantage, he has supreme confidence, he has a win over me and is bringing that energy into the fight.

"I've been blessed with the ability to thrive under pressure and this is probably the most amount of pressure I've ever had in a fight. I know it's going to make me train harder, I know it's going to make me fight harder.

"This is the first time I've ever had a fight stopped, I got back up twice and I'm protesting with the referee, he called the fight off and now we're in a situation where I have to right that wrong and avenge the loss before I move forward.

"We're two fierce competitors and I think this fight is going to be an all-out war."