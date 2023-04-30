Joe Joyce looking to avenge Zhilei Zhang loss with world title dream still alive

Joe Joyce insists he still has time to turn his world title aspirations into a reality and says he would welcome a second fight against Zhilei Zhang following this month's shock defeat.

The Juggernaut had taken a self-admitted risk in entertaining a meeting with the dangerous Zhang, with expectations of a tough night quickly warranted when he was forced to endure a barrage of punishment at the hands of the Olympic silver medallist.

Zhang's straight left hand pierced the defences of Joyce time and time again to result in a bulging eye that would eventually prompt Howard Foster to bring the fight to a halt.

Joyce, who was gracious in defeat in the immediate aftermath, is now eyeing a chance to right the wrongs of his first career loss.

Image: Joyce and Zhang meet head on (Photo: Queensberry Promotions)

"We had a meeting with the Warrens so there will be some news coming out soon (about his next steps)," he told Sky Sports at the Sports Industry Awards.

"It would be good to avenge that, a few more rounds and no black eye and I think I would have still been in the fight and I thought I would start to get to him in the later rounds.

"But respect to him, he's a great opponent and obviously did the business, it was a tough fight.

"It was very frustrating but one I'd like to avenge, hopefully we'll do it again."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tyson Fury took to social media to tease fans with the news that he has a fight date to reveal.

Zhang has been linked with various other opponents in his own quest for a world title opportunity, and Joyce also says his options are open with regards to his next fight.

Nonetheless, he acknowledges the likelihood that he may need to conquer Zhang in order to move forward.

"There are plenty of options, it's not the be all and end all," he added.

"I was in that great position and I didn't really need to take that fight but it's something I'd like to avenge and get back in the driving seat and move onto bigger and better fights.

"I don't regret taking it, it's just part of the story, I lost my 0 but I'll still continue and be in some great nights. There's plenty of different options, we'll have to wait and see."

Image: Zhilei Zhang wants to make Chinese boxing history

Before his defeat, Joyce was being touted as a possible opponent for Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, and he still believes his shot will come.

"I've still got time, there are still different options and I will get there eventually I believe," he said.

"Even if I took an easier fight I'd still have to wait for the order of the belts with mandatories and stuff, I've still got time to capture the titles so I'm going to try and do that.

"I've tasted defeat in the amateurs and come back stronger from it."