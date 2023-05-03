Richard Riakporhe close to deal to face WBA world champion Arsen Goulamirian

Richard Riakporhe is 'close to a deal' with WBA champion Arsen Goulamirian, but is also in contention to face the Lawrence Okolie vs Chris Billam-Smith winner, says promoter Ben Shalom.

The unbeaten contender has lodged himself at the front of the title-chasing queue within a competitive cruiserweight scene, amassing a blemish-free record as one of the division's fiercest knockout threats.

Goulamirian is 27-0 in his career (18 knockouts) after beating Alexey Egorov by unanimous decision in November's title defence.

"I think we're close to a deal now, it's just going to be a decision as to whether we want the winner of May 27 (when Okolie and Billam-Smith meet in Bournemouth) or go straight into the Goulamirian fight," Shalom told Sky Sports.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"That will be something where we sit down with Richard and make a decision.

"That's the beauty of being in a position like Richard's, he's got options but it will be a world title and he deserves it. He feels it doesn't matter who it is, he'll be knocking them out."

Shalom also confirmed Goulamirian is willing to travel to the UK to face Riakporhe in a prospective world title bout.

Where fighters may have previously swerved an encounter with the 33-year-old's power, Riakporhe's ascent has seemingly prompted a realisation of the lucrative reward for sharing a stage with him.

"He's a money fight 100 per cent," added Shalom. "I think nobody wants to fight him, but given the fact he's a star now and given the fact he's headlining shows he's one of the biggest fights in the division for anybody.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Richard Riakporhe beat Krzysztof Glowacki in impressive fashion and was quick to target world title fights for the near future

"He's the biggest name now outside of the world champions, the one people are looking at and people are now getting the belief he can beat anybody, whether that's Okolie or Goulamirian.

"He's earned the position. One way or another he gets his world title shot this year. He's a name that's going to be in super fights in the division for the next 12 months."

Riakporhe, who is ranked No 2 by the WBO and IBF and No 4 by the WBC, is under no illusions as to the threat posed by Goulamirian, but insists his obstacle-hurdling career path has erased any doubts over his ability to reach the top.

"He's a dangerous fighter, very good, undefeated, had numerous defences against decent opponents," said Riakporhe.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Richard Riakporhe's stunning stoppage of Krzysztof Glowacki in Manchester

"Been in the game for a minute, but I just believe in myself, I've been in situations before and come through, this has given me more and more confidence every single time.

"Not just one time, two times, three times, but more. In my mind I always believe I can beat anybody I put my mind to, the only thing that holds me back is my mentality. If I ever get any doubts in my mind I get rid of them.

"The only person that can stop me from winning any fight is myself."

Riakporhe announced on Tuesday that he had agreed a new contract extension committing his future to Boxxer and Sky Sports.

The 33-year-old paid tribute to the excellent training and facilities provided by the Boxing Centre of Excellence at Loughborough University, where he has been gearing up for what beckons as the biggest fight of his career, whomever it may come against.

Watch Joshua Buatsi vs Pawel Stepien on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action or Sky Showcase from 7pm.