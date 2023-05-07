Jake Paul says Tommy Fury rematch will happen after huge interest in first fight

Jake Paul is confident of a shot at redemption against Tommy Fury after losing out to his rival in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

The pair's fiery feud came to fruition inside the ring in February as Fury's superior boxing experience and expertise proved telling in guiding him to a split decision victory over the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

It ended Paul's six-fight winning streak and unbeaten record, during which he had recorded emphatic knockout wins over former UFC stars Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

Paul, who is due to face Nate Diaz on August 5, also remains intent on a rematch against Fury after enormous interest in their initial meeting.

"It's going to happen, it's going to happen for sure," Paul told Sky Sports at the Miami Grand Prix.

"I think it was a great fight, it was entertaining, it was the biggest pay-per-view buys in boxing for the last two years so I think we have to run it back.

"Tommy is down and I'm excited for that."

Paul meanwhile urged top fighters around the sport to make easier work of agreeing big fights, having seen Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fail to finalise their prospective undisputed heavyweight contest.

"It's annoying, I think in boxing fighters are not willing to risk their undefeated record and put it all on the line," he continued.

"Their legacy and being undefeated is more important to them, because Floyd Mayweather set that example for the sport so if you lose you're 'swept under the rug' in boxing.

"But more champions should go and fight other big names, and that's why I respect Ryan Garcia for even taking the Tank fight.

"Even though he lost he did what a lot of other fighters aren't doing and making big fights happen."