Frazer Clarke: Former world title challenger Mariusz Wach up next in heavyweight clash

Frazer Clarke is set to face former world title challenger Mariusz Wach in a heavyweight clash at London's York Hall on June 16, live on Sky Sports.

Wach (36-9) has faced some of the division's biggest names including Wladimir Klitschko, Alexander Povetkin, Hughie Fury, and Dillian Whyte and will take on Clarke (6-0) in just his seventh professional outing.

Both Clarke and Wach are former Olympians - Clarke claiming a bronze medal for Great Britain at the 2020 Games and Wach representing Poland in the 2004.

“I’m glad that we’re finally able to announce this fight and let people see the kind of challenges I’m looking for," Clarke said.

"Mariusz Wach is a very tough opponent, his record speaks for itself - look at the names he’s been in there with and the kind of fights he’s had with them. So I hope it’s clear to everyone now that Frazer Clarke isn’t afraid of anyone.

“I’m in this game to be world champion and the pathway has always been carefully planned. A lot has been said about me lately but people don’t know what goes on behind the scenes.

"Myself and my promoter Ben Shalom are on the same page and we’re executing the plan step by step. I expect to have the British heavyweight championship belt round my waist by the end of the year - but first I have to handle Mariusz Wach.”

Ben Shalom, BOXXER CEO, added: “This is a great fight for Frazer Clarke. Mariusz Wach is a very tough customer who has shared the ring with some of the biggest names in the sport with some memorable performances.

"Frazer Clarke is taking a big step up on June 16 but these are the challenges he needs as he makes his way to the top.”

The night will feature several hotly-tipped British fighters including super-lightweight prodigy Adam Azim against Ukrainian Aram Fanyan, who is on the edge of the European Boxing Union top-10 rankings and has lost just once in 23 professional fights.

Caroline Dubois also takes on Yanina Lescano, who controversially lost out on the IBO world championship to Estelle Mossely.

