Joe Pigford braced for 'perfect fight' against Sam Eggington on Lawrence Okolie vs Chris Billam-Smith undercard

Twenty fights, 20 wins, 19 knockouts. Joe Pigford does not mess about.

The Southampton-based super-welterweight, nicknamed 'The Pig', has blown away all but one of his opponents since making his professional debut in 2012. But his next fight is his toughest yet.

Standing opposite him at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday is a man who has built up a reputation as one of Britain's most all-action fighters - Sam 'The Savage' Eggington (33-8, 19 KOs).

"Undoubtedly, he's the best opponent I've faced, but for me that brings excitement and a spark that I haven't had in previous fights", Pigford told Sky Sports as he prepares to put his unbeaten record on the line in Bournemouth.

"I'll get a lot more reward for beating Eggington than I have for my previous opponents, so there's far more to gain from this fight than the last few. I'm looking forward to it."

Power-puncher Pigford is arguably the most proven fight-finisher in British boxing right now. The 30-year-old has a finish rate of 95 per cent in his victories, a rate unmatched by any British boxer at his weight.

Eggington is meanwhile known for his no-nonsense fighting style which keeps fans entertained and on the edge of their seats. His spit-decision win over Bilel Jkitou in 2021 was declared 'Fight of the Year' by the British Boxing Board of Control - but that is of little concern to Pigford.

"On paper, I think it's a very exciting fight, but my aim's not to make it an exciting fight," Pigford said. "It's the perfect fight for me and I think he's made for me.

"I punch quite hard and he doesn't seem too bothered about getting hit, so I feel like sooner or later I'm going to hurt him and take him out. I'm very confident."

Pigford has been working with highly-regarded young coach Jacob Macmillan, who has also been training Lewis Edmondson ahead of his fight on the May 27 card.

"We've got a really good relationship and we get on really well," Pigford said of Macmillan. "I think he's very good technically, we gel together very well and I think he's going to bring out the best in me this weekend."

His knockout record points to a natural urgency, but Pigford is under no illusions as to the task awaiting him this weekend.

"I'm actually not looking past this fight," he added. "I've got a job to do on Saturday and then I'm sure many doors will open when I get the job done."

