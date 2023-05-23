Chantelle Cameron open to Katie Taylor rematch as she aims to become two-weight undisputed world champion

Chantelle Cameron says she is open to a rematch against Katie Taylor - but it has to be on her terms.

The 32-year-old spoiled Taylor's Irish homecoming as she produced a career-best performance on Saturday to preserve her status as undisputed super-lightweight champion and end her rival's perfect record.

Cameron was dominant from the first bell and left Taylor playing catch-up in the later rounds before clinching a deserved majority decision victory to improve to 18-0.

Image: Taylor lost to Cameron

"It was the hardest fight of my life, I knew I had to develop the performance of a lifetime as well," Cameron told Sky Sports.

"I had a great camp, it was the camp of my life and I secured the game-plan when it came to the night. It was a night I'm never going to have.

"I think myself and my team always believed I had the beating of Katie Taylor, that's why we took the fight straight away, we didn't make any excuses or make it hard work to get the fight over the line, we agreed to everything thrown at us and we knew I had the beating of Katie Taylor.

"To do it on her homecoming was icing on the cake."

It marked the sole blemish on the trailblazing resume of undisputed lightweight champion Taylor, Cameron dismissing suggestions the 36-year-old is in decline.

"She showed Saturday night she's there to fight, she's got the speed, she's got the boxing IQ, she's tough and has a lot of heart," Cameron added.

"I wouldn't say she's on the decline, she just came up against somebody who is her worst nightmare."

Image: Chantelle Cameron put her undisputed super-lightweight championship on the line against Katie Taylor, the undisputed lightweight champion

Cameron is willing to entertain a rematch against Taylor, however, insists she would need to have a greater say in proceedings.

"I'm up for it, but it's got to make sense for me I think," said Cameron.

"The last fight everything was in favour of Katie Taylor, the whole show was around Katie Taylor and it should have been, it was her homecoming and what she's done for women's boxing is incredible, but for me to take the rematch I want a few things different. That's for me and my team to talk about.

"I'm going to take a bit of time off, enjoy myself and enjoy the win and then see what my team and myself come up with.

"If there's going to be a rematch there's got to be some favours for me this time around."

Cameron beat Jessica McCaskill by unanimous decision in Abu Dhabi in November to become undisputed light-welterweight champion, and is now keen on adding to her belt collection.

"For me now, I just beat the undisputed champion at 147 in my weight class," she said.

"Katie Taylor moved up to my weight class and challenged another undisputed champion. I think now it's time I go grab some more belts and go challenge for their belts as well.

"It's about becoming a two-weight undisputed world champion."