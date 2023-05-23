Tommy Welch reflects on working with Deontay Wilder's coach as he targets explosive finish on Lawrence Okolie-Chris Billam-Smith undercard

The message is simple from Tommy Welch: "Don't blink."

His biggest stage yet awaits on Saturday as the British heavyweight prospect fights on the undercard of Lawrence Okolie's world title defence against Chris Billam-Smith in Bournemouth. Not that he plans on sticking around too long.

The 28-year-old is unbeaten as a professional at 8-0 following his third-round knockout win over Carlos Carreon earlier this year. He plans to make it 9-0 in emphatic style this weekend.

"Let's just say if I hit and hurt you, I will finish you," he told Sky Sports. "I like to bring a little bit of that vicious side, just explode when the time is right.

Live Fight Night Saturday 27th May 7:00pm

"I've been dreaming of these days. Going to a big open workout, I've been a fan of the game my whole life, I've been around it and been around champions.

"This isn't just an opportunity, this is almost a blessing that I've worked really hard towards. I've manifested this and now it's happening it's incredibly real, I cannot wait, I'm excited, the buzz is real.

"I can't wait to get amongst it. Put me on this stage and let me go to work."

Welch has spent time working with Deontay Wilder's coach Malik Scott, who he credits for helping him temper his natural aggression with added sweet science finesse.

"He's a very, very cool guy," Welch said of Scott. "It's quite funny, I liked him years ago and still like him to this day after meeting him.

"He's a fantastic character, he's the odd guy, he's a little bit quirky, a little bit different, he's got his own lane and he stays in it and he's a respected man.

"He was showing me the cooler side of boxing, instead of the vicious running forward that say Deontay (Wilder) already has."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former professional boxer George Groves says Lawrence Okolie's clash with Chris Billam-Smith is going to be "a fantastic event"

While yet to share a gym with Wilder himself, Welch admits it is clear to see why the American knockout artist has warmed to the guidance of Scott.

"He slows him down a little bit, gets him to pick the shots correctly and when you see that opportunity to take it in a cool manner," he continued.

"Same as me, I think if you were to speak to him about me he would tell you good things.

"When you have somebody raging forward he's trying to slow you down a bit, when the opportunity presents itself you're still going to rage forward because it's in you, you can't teach that.

"He was just trying to slow me down a bit and show me some slicker moves."

Welch prides himself on upholding boxing's 'entertainment' factor as he navigates his way through the professional ranks, with the former amateur national champion aiming for further domestic honours.

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

He is the son of former world title challenger Scott Welch and part of a self-proclaimed fighting family, one he represents with pride amid his pursuit of title success.

"My dad didn't have his old man guiding him in the boxing world but he knew his dad was a fighter and he took that route off his own back," he explained.

"I've been guided by somebody who has been in there and worn the t-shirt before me so however far he got he can instil in me to help me get to the next step that he perhaps didn't reach. He overstepped where he envisioned going, but he never put his limit as far as being a world champion.

"He only envisioned as far as being a British champion and he made it happen. The mindset for me is to push the boundary as far as you can get.

"I've been manifesting this, I've been believing in what I've been doing. I'm going to ride this vehicle until the wheels fall off."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some of Lawrence Okolie's best knockouts

In chasing his own objectives, Welch has set out to assert himself as an inspiration to younger fighters seeking to make it on the professional scene.

"One day I want to be a role model to the next kids behind me, that's a big thing for me, show anybody that no matter where you come from, good or bad, you can make it work," he said. "A lot of these bad background kids have made good of it. I'm a good background kid that has made good of it.

"I can't wait to be a role model, I hope I already hold myself up for the next generation that looks and says 'he's working hard'. Anybody that sees me in the gym with a puddle of sweat on my back are saying 'he's grafting and making it work'."

Don't miss Lawrence Okolie vs Chris Billam-Smith live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Showcase from 7pm on Saturday night.