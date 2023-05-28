Leigh Wood overcomes Mauricio Lara to regain WBA featherweight crown

Leigh Wood took a unanimous points decision to regain his WBA featherweight title from Mauricio Lara in Manchester, just three months after losing it to the Mexican.

The rematch was scored 118-109, 116-111, 118-109 in Wood's favour after the 34-year-old turned in a disciplined performance to nullify his opponent - who had seized the belt with a seventh-round win in February.

Lara boasted a four-pound advantage after Friday's dramatic weigh-in, when he failed to make the nine-stone limit and was stripped of his belt, although Wood opted to take the fight anyway.

The Nottingham fighter put Lara on the canvas in only the second round with a right uppercut and remained on the offensive, despite his opponent opening up a cut above his left eye in the fourth.

Image: Wood (R) always looked in control during the Manchester rematch

Behind on the cards, Lara continued to target that eye but Wood kept moving and maintained control of the fight, landing a powerful left hook which left him wobbling in the 11th.

By that stage, the outcome was effectively beyond doubt and Wood leapt onto the ropes to begin celebrating even before the judges formally confirmed his victory.

"It's a good feeling, probably up there with my greatest achievements," Wood told Boxing News.

"There were a lot of things to contend with going into this fight, a lot of pressure but I thrive under the pressure. I knew I was going to get it done - it was never an option to fail.

"It's one of them where, if you switch off, you're in danger but he kind of makes you switch off - he does nothing and lulls you to sleep. It's then time to stay disciplined, stick to the game plan and don't get carried away."