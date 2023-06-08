Josh Taylor wary of Teofimo Lopez spies ahead of super-lightweight world title fight: 'We don't trust anyone!'

Josh Taylor is determined to stop Teofimo Lopez from 'spying' on his final training sessions as he aims to deliver a humiliating defeat on the Brooklyn man in their world title fight.

Scotland's WBO super-lightweight champion defends his title against Lopez in the early hours of Sunday morning at Madison Square Garden, New York, live on Sky Sports.

Cameras have been banned from Taylor's training base in the city as the champion fears that footage could be passed on to the hometown favourite.

"He's from just over the water, Brooklyn Bridge so I don't want any sneakies in here and having a sneak peek and spying," Taylor told Sky Sports.

"We've turned the cameras down.

"It's one of those things where you trust no one. They've been very accommodating and welcomed us with open arms, but we just don't trust anyone and don't want to open the doors.

"We want to keep it closed now it's getting to the real serious end where we're working on specifics.

"We've closed it down and made sure no one could see anything to get let out."

Taylor walked out of a joint interview with Lopez as tempers flared again between the two rivals, who have traded insults in recent months.

But the 32-year-old is now fully focused on producing a famous victory on US soil and has now blanked out Lopez's pre-fight boasts.

"I'm coming to the Lion's Den. It's basically his backyard. I'm coming over here and I'm going to kick his backside and put his tail between his legs and send him home to think again.

"We're not thinking about Teo at all, apart from just what we're going to do tactics-wise.

"We're just focusing on ourselves."

'I think it's all a front!'

Reflecting on his fiery verbal exchange with Lopez, Taylor has suggested that his opponent was revealing his nervous energy.

"He just talks absolute waffle, just waffles on, makes no sense and I can't be bothered listening to it.

"It's just boring and you're not even making any sense so I got up and said look I'm away, I'm going to get my dinner and go to bed, see you on June 10."

"I think he's got a lot of nerves and a lot of doubts.

"I think he's got a lot of nervous energy. I think it's all a front."

