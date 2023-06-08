Josh Taylor vows to make Teofimo Lopez pay for 'disrespectful' words in Madison Square Garden fight

Josh Taylor says he is going to make "clown" Teofimo Lopez pay for his "disrespectful" comments when the pair fight in New York on Saturday night.

Scotland's WBO super-lightweight champion defends his title against Lopez in the early hours of Sunday morning at Madison Square Garden, live on Sky Sports.

Taylor and Lopez have had a war of words ongoing for quite some time and security had to keep the pair apart during a distanced face-off following Thursday's press conference.

"There is genuine dislike here, he's been disrespectful, so a lot of words he's said I'm going to make him pay for on Saturday," Taylor said.

"You'll see a Josh Taylor win, possibly by KO nice and early as well.

"For me this is a dream come true. Starting out as a professional or even as a young kid you always dream of coming over Stateside and fighting in venues like this. This is the mecca of boxing Madison Square Garden.

"Fighting in a place like this, topping the bill and bringing over the Tartan Army. I can't wait to get in there and make another dream become a reality.

"This clown is sitting in my way. He's a piece of cannon fodder, that's all he is."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mikaela Mayer doesn't believe the smoke in New York caused by the Canadian wildfires will cause a problem for either Josh Taylor or Teofimo Lopez as they prepare for their super-lightweight world title fight on Saturday

Taylor came through a contentious bout with bitter rival Jack Catterall last year to remain undefeated. He never lost his belts in the ring but vacated three of his four titles as he looked to make a rematch with Catterall.

The Scotsman suffered an injury earlier this year that saw the mooted bout with Catterall called off. When Lopez was called for a mandatory defence of the WBO championship, Taylor answered the challenge.

Lopez was recognised as the leading lightweight in the world when he beat Vasiliy Lomachenko and unified three championship titles.

He suffered an upset loss to George Kambosos and moved up a division last year, winning both of his fights at 140lbs against Pedro Campa and Sandor Martin, the latter by split decision.

Taylor insists he will put in a much-improved display this weekend than seen against Catterall.

"We can both go on our previous performances and say you're only as good as your last fight - I believe that's a lot of s***," he said.

"I prepared c*** for the last fight so I performed c***. I believe he was the same, takes his eye off the ball and he performed c*** as well.

"We both have got the bit between the teeth here. He's up against the king of the division, I know he's a very good fighter and the version that beat Lomachenko is a very good fighter and that's the version that I'm preparing for.

"It's all about your preparation and this time I've prepared diligently to the best of my ability and you'll see the best of me on Saturday night."

Lopez is determined to put on a show of his own in front of his home fans.

"It means everything. What is a takeover if he doesn't take over the guys that are the king pin of the division? When it comes to Josh Taylor, he is the guy and he's the guy I have to beat to be the greatest. This is what we aim for all the time," the American said.

"Practice makes improvement and we've improved since my last fight and we're ready to put on that show. I think that we will win, most definitely, and I'll be two-time lineal world champion - that's dope.

"I'm excited about this. It's a dream come true turning into reality. No one really has called out Josh Taylor, who knows why? Maybe because he beat everybody already. So for me, I'm here to come in there and take everything that you've got, that's what we are, the take over."

