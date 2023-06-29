Ben Whittaker in 10: British boxing's rising star on I'm a Celebrity, world title music and Molineux

Ben Whittaker takes the latest stride in his professional journey on Saturday when he faces Vladimir Belujsky on the undercard of Savannah Marshall's undisputed world title fight against Franchon Crews-Dezurn, live on Sky Sports.

'The Surgeon' has asserted himself as one of British boxing's most gifted prospects, explosive entertainers and born showmen, so we put 10 quickfire questions to the Olympic silver medallist ahead of his return to the ring...

Your favourite post-fight food? Training camp is done, you can rest for a few weeks, what are you eager to eat first?

"Don't tease me now! My mum's cheesy potato pie or a good curried goat from my local Jamaican."

If you could go on a night out with one other current boxer, who would it be?

"I would probably go with Galal Yafai, when we was on the Team GB squad we used to have a laugh together.

"In some situations he's quite awkward so it would be funny."

Your favourite shot in boxing?

"The jab, the good thing is you can mix it, you can go head to body, body to head, so the jab."

Say your world title fight is happening tomorrow, what song are you walking out to?

"On My Back by Cxrtel! That's my good friend, we've been friends since year seven, I'd probably give him the spotlight for that one!

"But I'd tell him to re-record it because it sounds terrible!"

Favourite trainers to wear?

"A fresh pair of Adidas Superstars or some nice Yeezys."

Your dream arena to headline at some point in your career?

"Really I should say Molineux but we're not going to say that, we'll say Las Vegas, MGM Grand, I think that's every boxer's dream.

"Then we could come back and do a little tour of Molineux."

Which celebrity/professional athlete would you want to be stuck in a lift with?

Truly, nobody. I don't like talking to people really - my own space would be quite nice!

Which reality show would we be most likely to see Ben Whittaker on post-career?

"I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Or Big Brother. One of them two.

"My worst fear is spiders and insects so I think I'd be quite funny on the show, I'd actually have a breakdown. It would be good."

Your favourite show/movie to watch during your down time outside the ring?

"So I'm a big anime fan, I'll give you my top three. It's Naruto, Dragon Ball and Hunter x Hunter, but I've been watching Demon Slayer lately and it's slowly getting in there."

One thing you couldn't live without?

"My parents, if it wasn't for them I wouldn't be who I am so I'm thankful I've got both of them with me and on the journey."

